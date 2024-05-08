Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update 15 hits turbulence and gets delayed

Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update 15 hits turbulence and gets delayed

A light aircraft in the sunset in MSFS

Sim Update 15, penciled in to be Microsoft Flight Simulator’s final major update before Flight Simulator 2024 lands, has been causing all sorts of problems for the devs and has now been further delayed, with no new release date mentioned.

Not for the first time, SIm Update 15 should have been released yesterday but yet more issues have come to light with the betas that are pushed into eager simmers hands that have brought the patch to another shuddering halt.

A post on the Flight Simulator forum started, “Due to new issues discovered in last week’s Sim Update 15 beta build 1.37.15.0 (WASM “missing content” error, Xbox stuttering/freezing), SU15 will no longer release on 5/7 as we continue to investigate and work towards resolution.”

It went on to continue, “We are continuing to investigate the Xbox stuttering/freezing issue, which is related to the recent GDK update. In the interim, enabling rolling cache (instructions below) should reduce the likelihood of encountering stuttering/freezing for most simmers on Xbox. Please note this is not a fix for the issue, and it is still possible to encounter it with rolling cache enabled.

We aim to have a fix for the Xbox freezing/stuttering issue by next week (which will be flighted as soon as possible). Our sincere thanks to everyone who raised these issues and provided detailed repro steps. Your information has been a huge help in our investigation thus far.

Microsoft and Asabo will be keen to get Sim Update 15 right so as to minimize any disruption on the latest version of the game which is slated to arrive in the middle of this year, although again news has been in scant supply on that front lately too.

Fingers crossed all the planes come in to land in the next few weeks.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A light aircraft in the sunset in MSFS
Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update 15 hits turbulence and gets delayed
Paul McNally
Judy Alice Lee and her character in Hades 2
Hang on, that voice is familiar – who voices Hades II’s Melinoe?
Paul McNally
The God Poseidon in Hades 2
Hades 2 God Mode – what it does and how to activate it
Paul McNally
The playfield of Stern's John Wick Pinball
It’s you versus machine as Stern unveils the world’s first AI pinball machine
Paul McNally
Darth Vader as he appears in Fortnite
You don’t know the power of the Dark Side as Fortnite nerfs Darth Vader – iconic boss just too difficult to beat
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A light aircraft in the sunset in MSFS
Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update 15 hits turbulence and gets delayed
Paul McNally5 seconds

Sim Update 15, penciled in to be Microsoft Flight Simulator’s final major update before Flight Simulator 2024 lands, has been causing all sorts of problems for the devs and has...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.