Upcoming PS5 releases in 2024 we’re excited about

Okay, so let’s stop talking about what a great year in gaming 2023 was. It’s been, it’s gone, it was. But gaming doesn’t just stop there, we have 2024 to think about. What’s coming now, what should be be looking out for? Are there any surprises on the horizon?

We have had rumors about a new enhanced PlayStation – maybe we will see some more on that. It’s also true that Sony is concerned about Xbox’s growing influence on the scene with its powerful acquisitions, but all most people really care about is the games.

So that’s why we are here today. Get these down on your wishlists and mark the dates on your calendar. These are the PlayStation games we are looking forward to the most in 2024.

Ubisoft

16th February 2024

The much-delayed pirate ‘em-up better be good after nearly 10 years in development. I used to love a game called Pirates of the Barbary Coast on the Atari ST and I am hoping this will finally be the pirate game that I wanted as a kid. The chance to run your own pirate galleon in this massive open-sea sandbox sounds exciting. Please, please don’t be rubbish. To be fair, from what we have seen so far, it could be great.

Behavior Interactive

2024

With the vaguest of ‘coming in 2024’ notes when The Casting of Frank Stone was recently announced, there is obviously a chance this one could end up in 2025. But we can only go with what we are told. The game is a horror game set in the same universe as Dead by Daylight where a killer named Frank Stone once stalked the population of Cedar Hills. You get to unravel the mystery of the place, and from what we can tell, it’s set to be pretty spooky. It looks cool and we hope it makes it next year.

Paradox

2024

Already available, albeit in an unoptimized, bug-riddled form on the PC and Xbox, Cities Skylines 2 should be a much more polished affair by the time it reaches your PS5. The sequel to the best city-building game since the height of Sim City’s run, it is already coming on leaps and bounds on the other formats, and stands to top the pile for this genre of game for the foreseeable future.

It looks stunning, you can build a huge metropolis and then drive through the heart of it yourself. Prepare to lose many an hour in this when it is eventually deemed ready for release. Especially when full mod support arrives.

Ubisoft/Lucasfilms

2024

An open-world Star Wars game you say? We are all in on that. Little is known about the game itself at this stage other than it takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. You will play as Kay Vess and hopefully, it won’t end up as Assassin’s Creed Tatooine and more like Star Wars Theft Auto, er well, you see what we mean.

Square Enix

29th February 2024

Cloud Strife and friends are back in this game that spins away from the events of that original PlayStation game we still covet so highly. As you would expect, this is a PS5 exclusive (at least at this stage) and Square is promising around 100 hours of gameplay as we return to one of gaming’s most beloved settings. Exciting. Can’t wait.

Bandai Namco

26th January 2024

If you are a fighting games fan you will not have to wait long into the New Year to get your fix of the latest Tekken game – number eight if you are counting. One of the original IPs way back when the original PSX was out Tekken has kept pace with the very best of its competitors and Tekken 8 looks like it will be the best to date. It’s running on the new Unreal Engine 5 so looks absolutely spectacular. You are going to want to see this played on a big screen for maximum effect.

If you are one of those people who just hammers all the buttons and hopes, you probably won’t be concerned that the story follows directly from the last installment. You certainly won’t need to have played earlier Tekken games to get full enjoyment from this one.

Warner Brothers

2 February 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been heavily leaked in recent weeks and developer Rocksteady has warned players to swerve all the spoilers that are already out there on the internet.

We reckon this is going to be hugely popular with its up-to-four-player co-op gaming and the chance to play as Harley Quinn and company. It looks ace, and the best thing is we only have to wait a few weeks until we can play it. Bonus.

What else in 2024?

There are so many games slated for 2024 for the PS5 and we will be covering the best of them as the year goes on, so make sure you join us as our gaming section takes shape.