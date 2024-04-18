Starfield modders bring Star Wars and The Mandalorian into the game

Starfield modders have brought the (totally unlicensed) galaxy of Star Wars and the Mandalorian to life within Bethesda Game Studios’ deep sci-fi role-playing game.

Redditor ChristianNDR posted images of the mods he had compiled and the social media platform raved with applause. Mods replicating Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian series, as well as the distinctive alien races seen from 1977 to present day, are available to turn Starfield into an altogether different galaxy, far, far away.

Starfield mods ‘might give us the Star Wars game’ we always wanted

Users in the Reddit thread were thrilled at the possibility of a Star Wars take in the engine built by Bethesda. “If there’s one thing that I know is going to maintain my interest in this game, it’s the Star Wars mods. A few years from now Starfield might just turn into the open world Star Wars game fans have long been clamoring for.” Reddit user OldContemptible said.

PC players will be able to install the mods that bring well-loved features of the galaxy far-far away to life. However, modding can bring unexpected bugs and save file corruption, so it is advised to have backups to existing files.

This is especially important when a game is given an official patch. Some game studios will work with the modding community to ensure that certain patches won’t ruin or hinder the work put in to add extra features to the game.

Star Wars Starfield mods available on PC:

However popular these mods are, Bethesda probably can’t endorse or verify any of them because of licensing issues. (Indeed, the studio is already working on another Lucasfilm property, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.) So PC users should take caution before installing any of them. Backing up save files, at minimum, is a prudent thing to do in case any of these mods break and require a re-installation of the game.

The unique appeal of mods in a Bethesda RPG

Mods are a brilliant way to breathe new life into a gaming adventure players may have already completed — even more than once. Bethesda is well known for supporting modifications of its games, especially through the official Creation Club serving The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Skyrim and Fallout’s established modding environments have seen full expansions and attempts at recreating installments of the previous games in each series. Community-created “total conversion” mods for concepts like Fallout: London have also been in the works for some time from the passionate community and now it looks like Star Wars is getting the same treatment.

Image: Reddit.