Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

We haven’t had an Indiana Jones game in some time now, and even less 3D variants, really showing that this franchise hasn’t fulfilled its potential in the video game space. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks to change that and with Bethesda at the wheel, it could be the best officially licensed product ever released.

If this has piqued your interest, we’ll be revealing all that we know on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, including its potential release date, any associated trailers, what platforms it is on, and much more.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date

It has been a long time coming, but the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release date is 2024, with sadly no more specifics beyond this.

MachineGames is the Bethesda studio that is taking on this project and if we were to go off its previous releases, it may launch earlier than the usual Holiday period. For example, the majority of its Wolfenstein games have launched between May and July, so we very well could see it in late Q2, or early Q3.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailers

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been under wraps for some time, being announced to the world way back in 2021, and then completely going dark. However, when 2024 hit, we got two trailers for the game, showcasing different elements.

The first trailer is actually longer than you might expect. At over three minutes long, you’re able to see what kind of graphics you can expect, as well as a sneak peek at some gameplay.

The second trailer is a full deep dive into the gameplay, showcasing even more mechanics and the areas you will be traversing through. The best parts about this trailer though are the developer insights, providing much more flavor on why certain design decisions were made.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle platforms

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC only. This is unsurprising since Microsoft acquired Bethesda recently and thus all its future titles will not only be releasing on Xbox platforms but may also be exclusive.

However, while this is the case right now, there hasn’t been a definitive message to say that the Great Circle won’t come to PS5 later down the line. Licensing a franchise like Indiana Jones isn’t cheap, and there could be costs to recoup if sales are lacking.

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Game Pass?

Yes, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a day-one Game Pass release meaning you’ll be able to get it downloaded as soon as it launches if you have an active subscription.

This may not be a shock considering the aforementioned Bethesda acquisition, but it’s great to know that it will in fact be a day one release and not something that you’ll have to sit and wait for until it appears on the service.

When is the game set?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set in 1937, between the events of the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade movies.

By the youthful-looking Indy from the trailers above, you may have guessed that it wouldn’t have been in the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull era, but it’s good to get a definitive answer all the same.

It’ll be Indy in his prime, with his whip-cracking skills in full flow, and hopefully avoiding any more snake traps.

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle first-person only?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a predominantly first-person game, with the majority of the actual ‘gameplay’ being in this format.

Where the title will enter third-person states is when you enter cutscenes or environmental traversal. Apart from that, you’ll be in that first-person perspective, feeling every whip crack and gunshot as you go.

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle open world?

Sadly, for those who wanted a completely open world Indiana Jones game, the Great Circle is not it. Instead, it is more of a linear single player experience with “open-area” maps allowing for some exploration and secret hunting.

This kind of format lends itself quite well to the world of Indiana Jones as you will be visiting different areas, and likely even different countries, so having an open world region would have probably been very limiting.

Who plays Indy?

The all-important question – who is taking up the mantle of Indiana Jones in the Great Circle? Well, Indy’s voice actor is the one and only Troy Baker, video game performer extraordinaire.

While you might be a little disappointed by the fact that Harrison Ford isn’t reprising the role of the famous adventurer, let’s face it, it would be incredibly expensive to get him onboard and would be difficult scheduling-wise since he has no plans of retiring from acting in movies.

Featured image: MachineGames