New Mario and Sonic Lego sets arriving are this summer

A stunning 3D render of Mario and Sonic as Lego characters, standing together in a vibrant, digital environment. Mario is wearing his iconic red cap, overalls, and plumber's shirt, while Sonic sports his classic blue shirt with white logo, red gloves, and white shoes. The two characters are smiling and standing on a platform with a Lego-brick texture, with a dynamic background showcasing a futuristic cityscape and a digital sunset
TL:DR

  • Summer brings eight new Mario Lego sets and three Sonic sets, all releasing in August, exciting both gamers and Lego enthusiasts.
  • Mario sets feature interactive figures of Mario, Luigi, and Peach, along with iconic enemies and environments for creating real-life Mario levels.
  • Sega's collaboration introduces three Sonic sets, including Tails' Adventure Boat, Knuckles defending the Master Emerald Shrine, and a battle with Super Sonic and Egg Drillster.

It’s a great time to be a gamer Lego fan. This summer you can look forward to eight new Mario Lego sets and three new Sonic sets, all of which are due in August.

What are the upcoming Mario Lego sets?

The eight sets being released in collaboration with Nintendo’s prize plumber are expected to be released on August 1 and have a wide range of styles.

There are three sets that share a theme, the ‘Adventures With Interactive LEGO’ sets. There’s one each for Mario, Luigi, and Peach. These feature interactive figurines of the characters with voice lines that trigger as you play with the buildable environments. The Adventures With Interactive LEGO Mario set includes several iconic characters – Bowser Jr., Yoshi, and a Goomba are all part of the set.

The five other sets are all environments inspired by Mario levels and enemies and can be used alongside the interactive figures to create real-life Mario levels to guide the characters through. The sets are:

  • Soda Jungle Maker Set, which includes a pink Shy Guy, a Wriggler, and a Pirhana Plant
  • Goombas’ Playground, which includes three Goombas
  • The Bowser Express Train, which is a train set that has a Hammer Bro and several other characters
  • King Boo’s Haunted Mansion, featuring King Boo and his mansion
  • Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle, which has a catapult and a Chain Chomp

Get more details and see prices for each set on Lego’s website.

What about the upcoming Sonic Lego sets?

In collaboration with Sega, three new Sonic sets are coming, also due to release on August 1. They center around iconic Sonic characters and you’ll be able to snag your own Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Amy in the sets, which are:

  • Tails’ Adventure Boat, a boat featuring its own dance floor, plus Sonic and Tails figures
  • Knuckles and the Master Emerald Shrine, where Knuckles and Amy defend the shrine against Eggrobo
  • Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster, where Sonic and Shadow work together to defeat the Egg Drillster

See more information about each set and the prices on Lego’s website.

While the sets are great for kids, Lego is truly an ageless toy that appeals to everyone. The huge success of Lego Fortnite and the upcoming Lego Fortnite Star Wars collaboration shows just how appealing it is to all ages.

Featured image generated using Ideogram

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood

