New Mario and Sonic Lego sets arriving are this summer

It’s a great time to be a gamer Lego fan. This summer you can look forward to eight new Mario Lego sets and three new Sonic sets, all of which are due in August.

What are the upcoming Mario Lego sets?

The eight sets being released in collaboration with Nintendo’s prize plumber are expected to be released on August 1 and have a wide range of styles.

There are three sets that share a theme, the ‘Adventures With Interactive LEGO’ sets. There’s one each for Mario, Luigi, and Peach. These feature interactive figurines of the characters with voice lines that trigger as you play with the buildable environments. The Adventures With Interactive LEGO Mario set includes several iconic characters – Bowser Jr., Yoshi, and a Goomba are all part of the set.

The five other sets are all environments inspired by Mario levels and enemies and can be used alongside the interactive figures to create real-life Mario levels to guide the characters through. The sets are:

Soda Jungle Maker Set, which includes a pink Shy Guy, a Wriggler, and a Pirhana Plant

Goombas’ Playground, which includes three Goombas

The Bowser Express Train, which is a train set that has a Hammer Bro and several other characters

King Boo’s Haunted Mansion, featuring King Boo and his mansion

Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle, which has a catapult and a Chain Chomp

Get more details and see prices for each set on Lego’s website.

What about the upcoming Sonic Lego sets?

In collaboration with Sega, three new Sonic sets are coming, also due to release on August 1. They center around iconic Sonic characters and you’ll be able to snag your own Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Amy in the sets, which are:

Tails’ Adventure Boat, a boat featuring its own dance floor, plus Sonic and Tails figures

Knuckles and the Master Emerald Shrine, where Knuckles and Amy defend the shrine against Eggrobo

Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster, where Sonic and Shadow work together to defeat the Egg Drillster

See more information about each set and the prices on Lego’s website.

While the sets are great for kids, Lego is truly an ageless toy that appeals to everyone. The huge success of Lego Fortnite and the upcoming Lego Fortnite Star Wars collaboration shows just how appealing it is to all ages.

Featured image generated using Ideogram