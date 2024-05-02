Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Flutter Entertainment shareholders approve New York relocation

Flutter Entertainment shareholders approve New York relocation

Flutter Entertainment shareholders approve New York relocation. A person's hand holding a smartphone in front of the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock exchange buildings. The smartphone screen displays a betting app interface with sports betting options and user interactions. Golden coins are raining down in the scene, symbolizing financial transactions or winnings. The classical architecture of the NYSE with its ornate columns and sculptures forms a dramatic backdrop, highlighting the intersection of traditional finance and modern digital betting.
Flutter looks to expand its horizons in the U.S. market

Flutter Entertainment is set to relocate its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after 98 per cent of its shareholders backed the move.

Flutter is a major gambling operator that owns heavyweight brands including Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Bet, Poker Stars, and Fan Duel.

The gambling giant was delisted from the Irish Stock Exchange in January to streamline operations and minimize regulatory complexities. Consequently, it looked to have only two listings in New York and London. It was scheduled to be listed on the NYSE in January before the decision was made to move the main base away from the U.K.

However, the betting operator held its AGM in Dublin on Wednesday (May 1) and according to several reports, shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of the move.

The relocation from London to the NYSE is expected to be finalized by the end of May. According to the Annual General Meeting, this shift mirrors “the company’s growth trajectory and changing dynamics of global markets.” It will be removed from London’s FTSE indices.

In March, Flutter announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, seeing an increase in revenue to $11.79 billion, marking a 24.6 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

What does the Flutter move to the NYSE mean?

Analysts have said the change will have benefits for Flutter. According to investors at Waterhouse VC, a “U.S. listing improves access to the country’s capital pools and makes it easier to offer share incentives to American employees.”

Writing on X, it added that U.S. equities “have long been valued at a premium compared to other global equity markets.” It is also reportedly the firm’s largest revenue contributor.

Stocks listed on the NYSE normally trade at a much higher valuation than those listed in London. Investors are also likely to extend more capital to a company once it has been established for a few years in the market, which is what Flutter and other companies are trying to do at the moment.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Flutter Entertainment shareholders approve New York relocation. A person's hand holding a smartphone in front of the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock exchange buildings. The smartphone screen displays a betting app interface with sports betting options and user interactions. Golden coins are raining down in the scene, symbolizing financial transactions or winnings. The classical architecture of the NYSE with its ornate columns and sculptures forms a dramatic backdrop, highlighting the intersection of traditional finance and modern digital betting.
Flutter Entertainment shareholders approve New York relocation
Suswati Basu
Casino lounge in the UK, man looking at a machine in the foreground
UK online gross gambling yield increases to £1.36bn
Sophie Atkinson
Kyiv skyline in Ukraine, showing buildings in the forefront and backdrop
Ukraine takes action against 2,500 illegal gambling sites
Sophie Atkinson
888 advert on London Underground, advertisement reads 'This carriage is now a casino'
Online betting firm 888.com to withdraw adverts after row
Sophie Atkinson
Best Poker Streamers
Top 10 Best Poker Streamers to Follow in 2024
Gavin Beech

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Flutter Entertainment shareholders approve New York relocation. A person's hand holding a smartphone in front of the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock exchange buildings. The smartphone screen displays a betting app interface with sports betting options and user interactions. Golden coins are raining down in the scene, symbolizing financial transactions or winnings. The classical architecture of the NYSE with its ornate columns and sculptures forms a dramatic backdrop, highlighting the intersection of traditional finance and modern digital betting.
Gambling

Flutter Entertainment shareholders approve New York relocation
Suswati Basu22 seconds

Flutter Entertainment is set to relocate its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after 98 per cent of its shareholders backed the move. Flutter is a major...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.