Starfield’s latest patch adds much needed quality of life improvements

Continuing its trend of making continual improvements to Starfield post-release, Bethesda has released a huge new update for the spacefaring RPG that includes many much-needed quality-of-life fixes fans have been clamoring for.

According to the Steam patch notes, this Starfield patch is the largest update since its launch. Read on to learn about the key improvements to the Bethesda RPG.

Starfield’s Maps

In line with a big tease from producer Todd Howard about the patch, one of the most significant and highly anticipated upgrades has come to the game’s maps. “Community feedback is a huge source of inspiration for the team at Bethesda Game Studios, and one of the most requested features has been more detailed surface maps, and the latest update delivers,” claim the patch notes.

The video shows off the new, detailed map screen, as well as icons that will help the player orient themselves and navigate around the game’s huge cities and urban environments. “You’ll always know just where to go and no longer ‘get lost’ on the way to your parents’ place (and they weren’t buying that excuse anyway, you should really go visit them),” quips the announcement.

Gameplay Customization

The update has also added tons of new gameplay options, allowing players to customize loads of areas of the game. From minor tweaks like increased vendor credits that will take away minor annoyances if desired, to massive changes like harder or easier combat, survival options, and an Extreme difficulty setting, these new options feel like a fantastic way for players to make the game into exactly what they want to play.

Decorate your ship’s interior

Have you ever wanted to make your ship a little bit less generic space ship, a little bit more your home-in-space? Now you can decorate the interior in much the same way as you can decorate outposts. You can also start from a completely blank slate with totally empty hab modules to decorate exactly as you like.

Respec traits in New Game Plus

After you enter the Unity, you now have the option to respec your character’s appearance, which is nice, but also your traits. These can have an effect on gameplay so getting to experiment with new ones as you go through the New Game Plus levels is a great addition.

Quality of Life improvements and bug fixes galore

As well as vastly improved maps, there are a number of other QoL improvements in this patch that players will be glad of. Players can now toggle the dialogue camera, which means they can stay in their preferred camera perspective when engaging in dialogue. There are also new tabs added to the Container and Bartering menus, which will make inventory sorting smoother and easier.

The full list of bug fixes is on the Bethesda announcement of the patch – there are way too many to list them all here.

Xbox Series X Display Settings

Xbox gamers have been given greater control over their graphics settings, including a frame rate target (choose between 30, 40, and 60 frames per second), and prioritization between graphics and performance modes. Greate news for console fans.

Bethesda continues apace with patches and improvements to the epic space game, turning it into the game they wanted it to be slowly but surely. This update, like the previous ones, will surely entice players back through The Unity and into the massive galaxy created by the open-world experts at Bethesda.

Featured image credit: Bethesda