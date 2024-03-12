Hearthstone celebrates its ten-year anniversary with exclusives for fans

Hearthstone turned ten yesterday (Mar. 11, 2024), and they’re celebrating a decade of adventure with numerous events in both Hearthstone and World of Warcraft.

The collectible card game based on the Warcraft universe, created by Blizzard Entertainment, was first unveiled in 2014. Since then, it has amassed a solid following with over 100 million registered players worldwide and has become one of the most popular and successful games in its genre.

In an effort to give back on its anniversary, the team behind the game has released 12 special cards are available to everyone, with a ‘gift’ card included for each class.

There’s also an exclusive card for Harth Stonebrew, the innkeeper, who guides the player in learning the ropes.

Alongside this, you can now play the Hearthstone soundtrack in your daily life as they’ve released the ‘Music from the Tavern,’ which is available on platforms like YouTube and Spotify. This includes the full 31 tracks, largely from well-known composer of video game music by Peter McConnell.

They’ve opened up another gift, too, in the form of World of Warcraft players being able to enjoy an actual Hearthstone game within the MMORPG.

With the Tavern now open for a decade, the expansions aren’t stopping any time soon. Later this week (Mar. 19), the Whizbang Workshop will be released, featuring 145 new cards and a new keyboard.

Reactions and thanks from fans across the world

When a gamer tagged them in a post expressing her thanks via X, Hearthstone responded with gratitude for their fans: ‘Our incredible community is the reason we do what we do. Thank you @dawniedk and all the creators around the world who contributed to this lovely video.’

Our incredible community is the reason we do what we do. Thank you @dawniedk and all the creators from around the world who contributed to this lovely video ❤️🎂 https://t.co/17JqfU04Ct — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) March 11, 2024

The outpouring of love didn’t stop there. Over the last few days, people have been tagging and replying to the Hearthstone account to congratulate them on the anniversary.

One user said, ” I’m Honored to be a part of the community. Happy birthday!! Here’s to another 10.”

My favorite game was released 10 years ago today! I'm a very different person than I was when I was 18, but I still play Hearthstone every day. Pretty cool. 🙂 https://t.co/XoBwunVd49 — Cora 💙 (@SongbirdCora) March 11, 2024

Another person looks back to when the game was first launched by saying: “My favorite game was released 10 years ago today! I’m a very different person than I was when I was at 18, but I still play Hearthstone every day. Pretty cool. :)”

Featured image: From PlayHearthstone Twitter