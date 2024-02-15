Hearthstone announces Whizbang’s Workshop as the game nears its 10th anniversary

Blizzard announce new Hearthstone expansion Whizbang’s Workshop as game nears 10th anniversary.

Hearthstone – the free to play online collectible card game – players can step into Whizbang’s Workshop. A ‘genius inventor and toymaker’ there will be much more for players to collect and trade.

Whizbang’s Workshop launches worldwide on March 19 and will release 145 new cards, with some of the cards already having been released. However, Blizzard directed fans to keep an eye on the reveal schedule – as new cards are being released daily.

As Blizzard announced on their website:

“This place is teeming with plushies, Miniatures, and more. With nonstop nostalgia and options galore, you’re bound to find a new favorite toy — or even build one yourself. Welcome to a world of whimsy and wonder, welcome to Whizbang’s Workshop!”

New additions to Hearthstone decks

Hearthstone players have a new trick to add to their sleeve with the ‘Miniaturize’ effect. As Blizzard explain the trick:

“Whenever you play a card with Miniaturize, you get a 1-mana 1/1 copy added to your hand. Play the Mini version right away for tempo, or save it for a cheap, powerful effect when the time is just right. ”

With Hearthstone celebrating its ten year anniversary they have rolled back the clock, with some throwback cards and return of iconic characters from throughout its ten year span.

There is also the new ability for players to create their own card as they see fit. The Zilliax Deluxe 3000 card is fully customizable. Blizzard described it as:

“While building your deck, choose two Zilliax Modules to combine their costs, stats, and effects into your perfect Zilliax. Then, finish your Zilliax off with your choice of cosmetic finishes.”

Blizzard are also offering two pre-order deals for Whizbang’s workshop. A mega bundle and a regular bundle. In the mega bundle, players receive “80 card packs, 10 golden card packs, 1 random Signature Legendary card, 1 random Golden Legendary card, the Patches the Pirate Rogue Hero Skin, the Patches the Pirate Card Back, and 2 Corridor Sleeper Early Access Epic cards”

Whereas, the regular bundle includes: “60 card packs, 2 random Legendary cards, the Patches the Pirate Card Back, and 2 Corridor Sleeper Early Access Epic cards!”