Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Fallout 5 may be released sooner than we all expected

Fallout 5 may be released sooner than we all expected

Fallout 5: Fallout man on a sticker, with a watch and survival tools surrounding it

With the creators of Fallout enjoying a new surge in players since Amazon Prime’s television series has been a huge success, there’s a rumor that the next release could come much sooner than expected.

The video game publisher behind the game, Bethesda Softworks, was able to take advantage of its resurgence in popularity by releasing Fallout 4’s free next-gen update on April 25.

While the most recent update brought in fixes and repairs, as well as additional in-game content and a new set of missions, the last variant of the game is still nine years old.

On a recent episode of the Xbox Two podcast, Microsoft insider Jez Corden suggested that Xbox is ‘aware’ of the heightened interest and understands the next release in the franchise could be a guaranteed success.

Bethesda is said to be focusing on its sixth mainline Elder Scrolls installment as part of a 30-year celebration of the franchise, with Xbox reportedly considering other means to speed up the development of a new Fallout game.

This could result in Fallout 5 being outsourced to another developer, as Corden suggests this could be the best bet for Xbox. This wouldn’t be the first time a Fallout game has been developed elsewhere, with 2010’s Fallout New Vegas having been created by Obsidian.

Neither Xbox nor Bethesda Softworks have made any comment about an upcoming Fallout 5 but if the game is developed by another team, this could bring about a much closer release date.

Fallout reaches record highs after television series is aired

On April 10, Amazon Prime published the Fallout television series based on the games. It’s set in the future, in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles following a nuclear decimation where citizens have been forced to live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation and mutants.

In the days following the release, the game saw a huge spike in interest, and new record highs were reached in terms of player count. In Europe, the 2015 game climbed into the top 10 charts and became a top seller.

The adaptation has already been commissioned for a second season.

Featured Image: Photo by Csaba Bakos on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Fallout 5: Fallout man on a sticker, with a watch and survival tools surrounding it
Fallout 5 may be released sooner than we all expected
Sophie Atkinson
ChatGPT's 'hallucination' issue hit with Austrian privacy complaint.
ChatGPT’s ‘hallucination’ issue hit with privacy complaint
Suswati Basu
Apple logo on the Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York City ahead of iOS 18 release in September
Rumors swirl that Apple plan to use ChatGPT to power AI features in iOS 18
Sophie Atkinson
Screenshots from Lemon8
What is Lemon8, who owns it and is it safe?
Rachael Davies
Tesla clears hurdles as it nears self-driving launch in China. The image features Elon Musk in a blue suit with a tie, standing before a backdrop of the Chinese flag, characterized by its large yellow stars against a red field. He has a serious expression, and the portrait seems to convey a sense of formal or official gravity.
Elon Musk’s Tesla nears self-driving launch in China
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons shown in photo with a black background. The red Joy-Con is laid at the bottom, with the blue Joy-Con over the top. These could be different from Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.
Gaming

Joy-Cons on Nintendo Switch 2 said to be ‘magnetically’ attached
Sophie Atkinson50 seconds

The slide-on Joy-Cons may be seeing a switch up on the newest variant of the Nintendo device, according to a report from Spanish-language gaming news site Vandal. Instead of the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.