Fallout 5 may be released sooner than we all expected

With the creators of Fallout enjoying a new surge in players since Amazon Prime’s television series has been a huge success, there’s a rumor that the next release could come much sooner than expected.

The video game publisher behind the game, Bethesda Softworks, was able to take advantage of its resurgence in popularity by releasing Fallout 4’s free next-gen update on April 25.

While the most recent update brought in fixes and repairs, as well as additional in-game content and a new set of missions, the last variant of the game is still nine years old.

On a recent episode of the Xbox Two podcast, Microsoft insider Jez Corden suggested that Xbox is ‘aware’ of the heightened interest and understands the next release in the franchise could be a guaranteed success.

Bethesda is said to be focusing on its sixth mainline Elder Scrolls installment as part of a 30-year celebration of the franchise, with Xbox reportedly considering other means to speed up the development of a new Fallout game.

This could result in Fallout 5 being outsourced to another developer, as Corden suggests this could be the best bet for Xbox. This wouldn’t be the first time a Fallout game has been developed elsewhere, with 2010’s Fallout New Vegas having been created by Obsidian.

Neither Xbox nor Bethesda Softworks have made any comment about an upcoming Fallout 5 but if the game is developed by another team, this could bring about a much closer release date.

Fallout reaches record highs after television series is aired

On April 10, Amazon Prime published the Fallout television series based on the games. It’s set in the future, in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles following a nuclear decimation where citizens have been forced to live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation and mutants.

In the days following the release, the game saw a huge spike in interest, and new record highs were reached in terms of player count. In Europe, the 2015 game climbed into the top 10 charts and became a top seller.

The adaptation has already been commissioned for a second season.

