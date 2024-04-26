Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Destiny 2 weapon ‘sunsetting’ rolled back, but it’s too late for some gear

Destiny 2 weapon ‘sunsetting’ rolled back, but it’s too late for some gear

A Guardian in Destiny 2, wearing futuristic armor and carrying a large laser rifle, sprints into action as a large blue electrical explosion discharges behind him.
tl;dr

  • Bungie reverses weapon power cap decision for Destiny 2's last expansion, The Final Shape.
  • Legacy items' infusion limits removed to accommodate Fireteam Power, encouraging group play.
  • Bungie acknowledges community discontent, regrets inability to recover dismantled items.

Bungie’s decision to cap a weapon’s power in Destiny 2 — a significant controversy among the loot-shooter’s community when it came three years ago — will be fully reversed for the game’s last expansion, The Final Shape. And that, too, is a source of some controversy.

To explain, with the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light in November 2020, Bungie introduced “weapon sunsetting.” The weapons themselves weren’t removed, but a player’s ability to “infuse” (power them up) certain weapons was removed.

The problem is that with “power creep,” older weapons could be infused to the game’s new power caps very quickly. This was a big headache when it came to Bungie designing and balancing new content, as players with these weapons could blow through it rather than face a challenge. The game had already been out for three full years when Bungie made its “sunsetting” call.

Yet the pushback from the community was strong enough that Bungie walked back these “sunsetting” plans just four months later, although older weapons still remained effectively capped. With their usefulness diminished, a lot of Guardians dismantled theirs (breaking them down for parts to upgrade weapons of a better quality).

Destiny 2: The Final Shape undoes all weapon sunsetting

Well, guess what. For The Final Shape, Bungie has announced that all of these legacy items will now have their infusion limits removed, meaning anyone who was either farsighted — or nostalgic — enough to keep theirs in their vaults will now get to use them at their mightiest.

What’s the reason for the reversal of a four-year-old policy that lasted four months? Destiny 2: The Final Shape will introduce something called Fireteam Power, which is meant to encourage group play (as well as entice apostates back to the game). Basically, everyone on the team will be brought up (or just under) the Power level of the highest-powered player among them.

“Always being able to play with your friends was a huge goal for us,” Bungie wrote on its official blog on Thursday. “As we close out the Light and Darkness saga, we want to rally all Guardians (active, returning, and new) to help fight the Witness, and there is no better way to play Destiny than with your fireteam.”

As Bungie was working out how to pull this off for The Final Shape, they realized this feature would mean that Power-limited older items would be boosted past their cap. And if that was going to happen, developers reasoned, they may as well remove the caps on those legacy weapons in the rest of the game.

“As we pursued this goal,” developers said, “it became apparent that Power limits were fundamentally incompatible with Fireteam Power.”

Destiny 2 fans complain it’s too little, too late

Bungie somewhat egg-facedly admitted that “many old Power limited items have been dismantled by this point, and we regret that we have no recovery mechanism for them.” Other players have pointed out that even if someone hung on to their original power-limited items, they’re still underpowered next to current gear as they don’t have access to perks that Bungie added to Destiny over the past two years.

The studio said it would “reintroduce sources for most or all of these, updated to modern Destiny sandbox standards,” but that still means Guardians who put in grind for their cherished gear will have to do so again.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches June 4. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

A Guardian in Destiny 2, wearing futuristic armor and carrying a large laser rifle, sprints into action as a large blue electrical explosion discharges behind him.
Destiny 2 weapon ‘sunsetting’ rolled back, but it’s too late for some gear
Owen Good
Three Super Mario's pointing at one another(1)
Garry’s Mod Vs Nintendo: DMCA saga rolls on but who is the mysterious Aaron Peters?
Brian-Damien Morgan
A screenshot from Nope Challenge showing you falling
Nope! Not doing that – scary face your fears Quest 3 game Nope Challenge is getting uninstalled, fast
Paul McNally
A makeshift weapon in the next gen version of Fallout 4
Surprisingly, people are surprised that the Fallout 4 next-gen update is packed with bugs
Paul McNally
An image of Blizzard characters for BlizzCon
Blizzard cancels Blizzcon – the end of the show as we know it?
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A Guardian in Destiny 2, wearing futuristic armor and carrying a large laser rifle, sprints into action as a large blue electrical explosion discharges behind him.
Gaming

Destiny 2 weapon 'sunsetting' rolled back, but it's too late for some gear
Owen Good11 seconds

Bungie’s decision to cap a weapon’s power in Destiny 2 — a significant controversy among the loot-shooter’s community when it came three years ago — will be fully reversed for...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.