Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Release date, story, subclass, exotics, and everything we know

There’s no question that both Destiny 2 and Bungie itself have been going through some turbulent times as of late but there is a key expansion left in the tank for this iteration of the game – The Final Shape.

This expansion is set to bring the light and darkness saga to a close after 10 years of build-up so there’s no wonder fans are eager to know everything. Here, we’ll run you through all that we know including The Final Shape release date, story details, new subclass information, any Exotics you can expect to wield, and more.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape release date

After initially being hit with a delay to add some polish to the expansion, the Destiny 2: The Final Shape release date is June 4, 2024.

This is just before we get our hands on the incredibly hyped Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, so you’ll likely be power-leveling to get through all the content before that drops.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape story

As alluded to earlier, Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the culmination of the light and darkness saga that has been ongoing since the first game’s release. This means that all of those long-standing story beats will hopefully be nicely tied up, giving those who want an ‘ending’ a sense of satisfaction.

You’ll be entering the Pale Heart of The Traveler, chasing The Witness down, and hopefully living to tell the tale, putting an end to their world-destroying efforts. You’ll be teaming up with the usual suspects – Ikora, Zavalla, and other members of the Vanguard as well as returning fan-favorite Cayde-6 who has seemingly returned from the dead.

At this current time, it is unclear as to how this unfolds but there will be a year of content post The Final Shape, so whether this will take place within The Traveler again, or if it will be on other destinations due to The Traveler being destroyed, is yet to be seen.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape new subclass

Something that fans of Destiny 2 have been clambering for is more customizability, especially in the subclass department. While there have been improvements with the introduction of Aspects and Fragments, The Final Shape takes things one step further.

The Final Shape introduces a brand new standalone subclass called Prismatic which allows Guardians to take various abilities from the other subclasses, and combine them into one ‘super’ subclass, creating the perfect balance of light and dark.

There are a few caveats though. You can’t go completely wild with all the elements, restrictions will be in place. Hunters can use Solar and Stasis, Titans can use Arc and Strand, and Warlocks can use Stasis and Void when ‘Transcendant’, utilizing the new meter under the health bar for how much you can use these abilities.

There is also a whole host of new abilities, Fragments, and Aspects can be constructed to make some incredible builds, and you can read up on a full deep dive into Prismatic from Bungie themselves for even more information on this.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Exotics

As has been the trend with most Destiny 2 expansions, there are a few Exotics that will become available when the DLC releases, both new and old.

There has been one new Exotic that has been officially revealed for The Final Shape – Tesselation. This is an Exotic Fusion Rifle which changes damage type based on whichever subclass you have equipped, something that could be useful in PvE situations.

As for older, returning Exotics, there have been three that will be making a comeback. Dragon’s Breath, The Red Death, and the Khvostov will be available, each having some pretty great unique abilities that will be useful.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape new enemy race

There hasn’t been a new enemy race in Destiny 2 since Forsaken in 2018 but again, like with the brand new subclass, The Final Shape is delivering.

The new enemy race in The Final Shape is called the Dread and offers up five different combatants to take on. The different enemies within the Dread are essentially the embodiment of The Witness, and all have differing abilities to test your skills.

The Grim is essentially a bat with a gun, something that is certainly unique for the whole Destiny universe. While being relatively small in stature, you will have to keep your wits about you as they will be up in the air as well as being able to use an attack with their voice, adding a debuff to your Guardian.

The Husk, while still looking pretty deadly with their hooded aesthetic, kind of seem like a regular old enemy on the face of it. But, this is not the case. Once you take them down before they can slice you up with their blades, they will release something called a Geist that will attack you once more. Think Silverfish from Minecraft but even more lethal.

Next, there are Attendants and Weavers. These are Psion-like enemies that utilize Void and Stasis attacks to catch you off guard and while not being as intimidating as the other two we’ve mentioned already, you’ll still have to keep your wits about you.

Finally, and the enemy you’ve already faced if you’ve done a run of the Vow of the Disciple raid from The Witch Queen, the Subjugators. However, in The Final Shape, these come in two main forms to match that of Attendants and Weavers – the Omen and Harbinger – both possessing the same elemental power as their lesser Psions. These are probably the most complex to take down due to their strength and moveset, coupled with the fact that the Attendants and Weavers will be close by.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Raid details

As with other major expansions, there will be a brand new Raid for you endgamers to tackle. While there aren’t too many details out in the wild about what to expect from it, we do have a release date – June 7th.

This is only three days after the launch of the expansion which is far sooner than what many Guardians expected. The past trend gave players around three days to prepare, and a section of the community is up in arms since they may not be able to craft the meta builds for it.

As for why this decision has been made, it is likely for story reasons, potentially meaning that at the end of The Final Shape’s story, The Witness won’t be the boss and instead, will be the final hurdle in the Raid instead.