Epic and Steam Spring sales go head to head – who has the best deals?

Epic Games and streaming service Steam are going head to head over the best deals to grab this Spring. Seasonal sales are nothing new, but they do give people scanning for deals a great excuse to pick up a heavy-hitting title for just that little bit less than usual. After a busy festive season, these Spring sales are the first port of call for the heavyweights in gaming to offer discounts for a limited time.

We’ve got the best deals and info on the titles lined up for both the Epic Spring Sale and Steam Spring Sale.

Epic Games Spring Sale

Epic is giving gamers the chance to grab some flagship titles like EA Sports FC for a generous 80% off, which is the biggest discount to date for the soccer sim and Madden 24 is also getting a 70% price cut for a limited time. Steam is also offering the exact same offer on their EA Franchise section, so both platforms are neck-a-neck on value.

Epic Games isn’t holding back on large discounts to some other major games like Hogwarts: Legacy, at 50% off, Alan Wake 2, and Red Dead Redemption are also discounted to the tune of 20% and 67% off.

Epic Games is also bumping up the Epic Rewards scheme from 5% to 10% as an added incentive for those purchasing games across this limited-time Spring Sale. This added bonus is applied at the checkout as a credit for future purchases and lets gamers get a little bit back from each title they pick up.

Steam Spring Sale

Steam offers a host of games for a reduced price across this time-sensitive sale, with the now redeemed Cyberpunk: 2077 being half-price compared to Epic’s 37% offering and Game of the Year-winner Baldur’s Gate 3 getting a little trim off the marquee price point with a 10% deduction.

Two other great deals are Lies of Pi, the Souls-like adventure in a steampunk Parisian dystopia, and the space setting Starfield getting 25% and 33% whipped off their usual price points respectively.

Those hoping to get in the mood for Dragon’s Dogma 2 can pick up the original game for under $5 alongside some great grabs like the acclaimed Disco Elysium, Horizon Zero Dawn and It Takes Two for under $10.

Both stores offer a little added incentive to pick up some of the best titles to drop across 2023 and we’d suggest combing both the storefronts to make sure you get the best out of these sales.

The Epic Games Spring Sale runs from now until March 28 and the Steam Spring Sale shuts its doors that little bit earlier on March 21.