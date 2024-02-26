Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev asks its players to tone down the recent toxicity

Brian-Damien Morgan / Last Updated: Feb 26, 2024 / Game / News
A promotional image of hit game Baldur's Gate 3 which is et in the Dungeons And Dragons universe

Director of Publishing at Larian. Michael Douse has taken to social media to combat the growing toxicity by some players aimed at Baldur’s Gate 3 developers.

The unrest comes as the publishers of Game of the Year (GOTY) winning Baldur’s Gate 3 are working hard to allow mods to be compatible with the game. Certain patch updates have caused the unofficial mods, created by the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, to stop working or cause instability within the game. The fantasy game had also encountered a number of bugs on Xbox after launch that had seen players lose hours of save games.

These mod-breaking updates are frustrating hardcore fans of the game that use the mods and a small minority have vented their frustration at the Larian team.

Threats and toxicity

Douse would, in a long series of posts on X, challenge the unrest and ask for these threats and abusive language to stop:

Douse was clear to address the issue in a polite manner, but he was firm in saying Larian “will be talking in depth about what our mod support will look like soon. Been working on it since launch. As always, we’ll discuss it in our way with our community. Threats & toxicity against our devs & community teams will only harm the conversation. Please stop that.”

”If you truly want to know things about the game, please don’t chip away at the people who connect us all,” he would continue. “99.9% of our community are the absolute best and it’s because of them – thankfully – that my community team perseveres. But I suppose it was inevitable that when you have a city, a few bad eggs will start a fire.”

Baldur’s Gate has received critical acclaim since its launch and the title has now surpassed 10 million players who love the world of Faerûn.

We hope that Douse and the developers are given the time to incorporate the necessary changes to make the GOTY even better and as the Director of Publishing signed off on his post to social media, “work for the greater good of the millions of people who are involved & chill.”

