Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest Hotfix patches the patch, but it’s still not perfect

When Larian Studios announced a patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 that was 21GB in size (but actually needed a full 150GB to install), there was always a good chance that it would bring it with it new bugs, alongside the ones that it managed to fix. It is impossible to retest absolutely everything with every update, so you have to hope any new patch doesn’t bring with it any new game-breakers.

And we did get better kissing.

Issues arose around certain quests no longer being completable along with new crashes that popped up when you tried to haggle with a vendor.



Larian has moved swiftly to push Hotfix 18 and posted on X:

Hotfix #18 is now live! This small hotfix resolves a couple of issues with trading & bartering, so you can now safely carry on with your shopping sprees. We appreciate your reports and are actively working on fixes for other noted issues. Read more: https://t.co/4BOs9dSfp6 pic.twitter.com/VW1jhePa5z — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) February 20, 2024

We appreciate your reports and are actively working on fixes for other noted issues.”

A more detailed post on Larian’s Steam page pointed the finger at some instability caused by mods. Mods are all unofficial in Baldur’s Gate 3 so could quite easily be causing issues.

“As always, if you’re experiencing issues after installing the latest update, please check whether the issue persists with your mods uninstalled. As mods aren’t officially supported at the moment, some installed mods may become temporarily incompatible with new patches and hotfixes.

If the issue persists after uninstalling the mods, please reach out to our support team with your report. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.”

As the fix is relatively small we can perhaps expect further small patches in the coming days to fix up some of the issues that still remain unresolved such as bugs with the Owlbear cub, and Shar’s Temple being broken, preventing the completion of Act 2.