Huge Baldur’s Gate 3 patch brings quality-of-life improvements

Larian Studios is releasing Patch 6 for its probably-the-best-rpg-of-all-time, Baldur’s Gate 3.

Having released back in August, many of the game-breaking bugs and issues have been ironed out, even in a game of this immense size, and with that in mind the sheer size of this latest update will raise an eyebrow.

Larian is warning players that this is not just a “romance update” having said earlier that it would bring some upgrades to romantic dalliances in times for Valentine’s Day. With that said, the patch is a hefty 21GB and you will need approximately 150GB of free space for PC and Steam Deck. In fact, Larian is advising if you are short on storage space, that you uninstall Baldur’s Gate 3 completely and re-install the patched version from Steam.

The Mac version of the patch will follow the PC but has no release date set yet. The arrival of the patch for the Steam version is soon and may be available by the time you read this.

Patch 6 brings more than just romance, with multiple gameplay improvements and fixes to address player-reported issues. Here’s a teaser for what’s coming 👇 — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) February 13, 2024

Besides the aforementioned improvements to kissing we are also getting better party management and dialogue. Larian says, “With Patch 6, automatically triggered dialogue will now try to prioritize your avatar as the main speaker, so your party members should stop stealing the limelight!”. This has been an annoyance to players since launch and it is good to see it finally patched up and fixed.

As far as party management is concerned the post on X from Larian says, “While a little exercise is good for the body, running back and forth between party members to dismiss them can be tiring – so you’ll now be able to dismiss a recruited companion from your party while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with!”

Baldur’s Gate 3 shows no sign of slowing down with over half a million positive Steam reviews and player counts regularly around the 130k concurrent marker six months after release.