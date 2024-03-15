Subscribe
Palworld gets its first Raid Boss and it's probably based on a Pokemon

Palworld gets its first Raid Boss and it’s probably based on a Pokemon

Palworld

Palworld will forever be known as the game that poked its fingers into the cage holding the giant Nintendo bear. Its fairly unashamed take on the Pokemon world attracted a lot of adverse attention on launch, all the while helping to propel it to one of the most talked about games of the game and garner a player base in the multi-millions in the process.

The launch version was still on the janky side, its Early Access roots well and truly showing above ground. Since then the devs have been constantly tweaking and updating in the background, while fending off legal probing from the Japanese gaming giant and is now ready to launch its first boss into the wild.

So which Pokemon is it based on? That’s probably a highly cynical question but the “internet” is generally happy it is loosely based upon Gardevoir. But it might not be. We do still have to give credit to the devs at Pocketpair for this weird purple Pal that would not look out of place in The Nightmare Before Christmas or Beetlejuice.

A post on the Palworld X account announced its impending arrival:

“Attention Pal Tamers

A powerful evil Pal has appeared and is laying siege to the Palpagos Islands!
Only the most skilled Pal Tamers stand a chance against her…

Palworld’s first raid, Bellanoir, is coming soon!”

But that’s about it to be fair. We know it will be part of a wider patch that will again attempt to address the rampant cheating issue the game is still going through alongside general fixes and balances as the game pushes toward its V1.

In the meantime, the game is included in the current Steam Spring Sale, so if you haven’t picked it up yet, you can get 10% off as we speak.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

