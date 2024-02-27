Palworld releases patch 0.1.50 and it’s a big one, but do Xbox saves have a bigger problem?

Palworld devs continue to pour their heart and soul into the surprise massive hit and today reach the milestone of a 0.1.5 release.

Posting on X they unveiled a large set of patch notes fixing a ton of issues, but also, right at the very bottom said they were looking into a potentially serious Xbox-only issue that some people have been experiencing saying, “We are currently working on an issue where auto-save fails on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass versions. We expect that this will be resolved in an upcoming update.”

As ever the Steam version has been released but the Xbox version 1 will follow “as soon as it is ready”, leading to more minor frustration for those who may be playing the game for free on Game Pass.

One of the biggest highlights is perhaps a small Quality of Life fix. The Work button can now be toggled to allow continuous work rather than repeat tapping. Our F key thanks you Palworld.

Palworld 0.1.5.0 patch notes and highlights

Major Fixes

・Implemented backup of save data on the world selection screen

・Resolved issue of unnecessary data accumulating in save data

Guild

・Modified specification to allow guild members to be removed when not logged in

Player Issues

・Changed long-press operation during player tasks to allow continuous work by pressing the work button once (This is switchable in the options settings)

・Fixed issue where riding in prohibited hunting areas would not result in a crime

・Improved interaction accuracy with adjacent objects

Pals

・Changed specifications so that when a Pal is instructed to “attack aggressively,” the Pal will attack enemies indiscriminately even if they are not in combat

・Corrected an issue to allow Pals of rank 1 or higher to be selected as concentrated material (higher-ranked Pals yield more points when concentrated)

・Fixed bug where if a large amount of experience points were gained and the level increased to 50 at once, Pals would not learn any active skills

・Mitigated an issue where using Mossanda’s partner skill “Grenadier Panda” on a dungeon boss would cause the boss to get stuck in walls

Base Issues

・Fixed an issue where base Pals would get stuck on top of a logging site, etc.

・Added measures to prevent the issue where base Pals would wander around and get stuck at the border of the base area

・Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would get stuck repeatedly starting transportation tasks and the light bulbs icon would appear over and over again.

・Added measures to prevent the issue of base Pals getting stuck in the farm on a roof

・Fixed an issue where work Pals would get stuck in the summon space of Palbox when restarting the server on a dedicated server.

・Adjusted the default work priority of base Pals (Anubis will prioritize manual labour)

・Significantly relaxed building restrictions for stairs and triangular roofs

・Fixed an issue where sound would play in an infinite loop when Pals at the base used certain active skills.

・Specifications changed so that all changes in environmental temperature are added up (if you put 4 campfires next to each other, the surrounding area will have the temperature of a volcano)

・Implemented “relax” working style on the monitoring stand

Balance Adjustment

・Significantly strengthened mining power for Digtoise partner skills

・Fixed the abnormally high selling price of nails

・Significantly increased the number of police officers who appear when a crime is committed

・Added electric shock effect to Free Pal Alliance’s crossbow

・Adjusted the flight distance of Sphere Launcher and Scatter Sphere Launcher.

・Increased the SAN value recovery amount of high-quality hot springs

Others

・Fixed the issue where Day 5 Memo was not placed

・Fixed many minor bugs

・Improved measures against cheating

*We are currently working on an issue where auto-save fails on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass versions. We expect that this will be resolved in an upcoming update.

