Ukraine introduces AI-generated spokesperson for its foreign ministry

Victoria Shi, an AI-generated spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, stands behind a podium with the Ukrainian national emblem. She is depicted as a realistic digital human, dressed in a professional dark suit, gesturing naturally as if addressing an audience. The setting is a modern, digitally enhanced press room. Elements of technology and Ukrainian cultural symbols are subtly incorporated in the background. A digital screen displays the Ukrainian flag and the text of her speech, along with a QR code for authenticity verification.
Blending Tradition and Innovation: AI Spokesperson Victoria Shi Addresses the Global Audience from Ukraine's Digitally Enhanced Press Room

Ukraine has unveiled an AI-generated spokesperson, Victoria Shi, to deliver official statements from its foreign ministry, according to The Guardian, marking a significant technological leap in diplomatic communication. The digital spokesperson was introduced in a social media presentation, where she appeared dressed in a dark suit, speaking and gesturing like a human.

Despite the innovative use of AI in her presentation, the foreign ministry emphasized that the content of Shi’s statements would be crafted and verified by human staff, not generated by AI. This ensures that the information remains accurate and reliable, while the AI component is limited to visual representation. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba highlighted that the use of a digital spokesperson is aimed at saving time and resources, allowing diplomats to focus on other crucial aspects of their work.

The spokesperson, whose name is derived from the words “victory” and the Ukrainian phrase for artificial intelligence, “shtuchniy intelekt,” was developed by the Game Changers team, known for their virtual-reality content related to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Shi’s appearance and voice are modeled after Rosalie Nombre, a singer and former contestant on Ukraine’s version of “The Bachelor,” who hails from the now Russian-controlled city of Donetsk.

To prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure the authenticity of the statements made by the AI spokesperson, the foreign ministry will accompany each of Shi’s presentations with a QR code. This code will link to text versions of the statements on the ministry’s official website, providing an additional layer of verification.

Shi is set to address various issues, including consular services, which have recently become a contentious topic in Ukraine. The country suspended such services last week for men of fighting age living abroad, a move that requires them to return to Ukraine for administrative procedures and potentially face the draft.

This initiative by Ukraine is the first of its kind in the world, positioning the country at the forefront of technological innovation in diplomatic services. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, Ukraine is not only enhancing its communication efficiency but also setting a precedent for how technology can be harnessed in governmental operations globally.

