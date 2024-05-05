CSOP Plus May 5-26 Tournament Series Starts On CoinPoker App

Languagesx
Crypto poker platform CoinPoker is gearing up for another exhilarating tournament series, the Crypto Series Of Poker (CSOP+). This time, the stakes are even higher, with $25,000,000 guaranteed prize pool up for grabs.

From May 5th to May 26th, poker enthusiasts from around the world will have the opportunity to compete in this three-week-long, non-stop poker extravaganza.

Tournaments details

Previous CSOP tournament series was an interesting one, featuring 41 events over the course of 10 days, from April 18th to April 28th. With a total prize pool of $1,000,000 and an additional $10,000 in added value, the series offersed buy-ins ranging from $20 to $5,000 and guaranteed prize pools ranging from $1,000 to $200,000.

CSOP featured No-Limit Hold’em (NLHE), Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO), and Pot-Limit Omaha 5 (PLO5) events. This comprehensive lineup ensures that players of different preferences and skill levels found their desired poker format.

On April 29th CoinPoker has unveiled the final leaderboard rankings. After an intense 10-day battle across 41 events, “Juancha” emerged as the triumphant champion, accumulating an impressive 7,675 points to claim the top spot.

Hot on Juancha’s heels were “JamesPengiuin” and “barmoley,” securing second and third places with 7,630 and 7,445 points, respectively. The fierce competition among the top contenders showcased the high level of skill and determination exhibited by CoinPoker’s player base. Main event was worth $100k.

Building upon the success of the previous series, the CSOP+ promises to be an even grander spectacle and will last from today (May 5) to May 26. With dozens of satellites available, players can gain entry into any of the 14-19 tournaments scheduled each day, catering to a wide range of buy-in preferences, from $50 to $25,000.

The $25,000,000 guaranteed prize pool is a testament to CoinPoker’s commitment to providing unparalleled poker experiences. This colossal sum ensures that players will have ample opportunities to secure substantial payouts, regardless of their bankroll or skill level.

All in all, CoinPoker’s approach to tournament organization ensures a seamless and engaging experience for participants. With a diverse range of tournaments available, players can choose their preferred formats, buy-ins, and schedules, allowing for maximum flexibility and convenience.

Read our article about a huge pot at CoinPoker from a recent cash game on this platform.

What is CoinPoker?

CoinPoker is a decentralized poker platform developed by players for players, with the goal of creating a space where poker enthusiasts of all skill levels can find a welcoming community.

Powered by the Polygon network, CoinPoker utilizes its native CHP token for transactions and bonuses, while also accepting other cryptocurrencies like ETH, BTC, and USDT for deposits and withdrawals.

One of CoinPoker’s standout features is its provably fair deck shuffling, ensuring transparency and fairness in the card dealing process. 

Additionally, the platform boasts low rake fees and a variety of promotions, including a Bad Beat Jackpot and a weekly leaderboard. CoinPoker prioritizes security and rewards for its players, with 100% of community contributions being returned to the players in various forms.

Leveraging decentralized RNG technology, CoinPoker allows players to participate in the shuffling process and verify the fairness of the card dealing, addressing a common concern among recreational players. 

Furthermore, the platform offers a referral system, incentivizing players to invite their friends and receive a portion of the fees paid by their referrals.

CHP Token

The CHP token plays a vital role within the CoinPoker ecosystem, serving as the utility token on the platform. Players can utilize CHP for various transactions within the poker room, including depositing and withdrawing funds, participating in games, and accessing exclusive benefits and promotions. 

Furthermore, CHP is compatible with most Ethereum wallets, allowing users to store their tokens securely outside the CoinPoker platform.

The coin’s value and utility are integral to the functioning of the decentralized poker platform, providing players with a seamless and secure way to engage in poker games using cryptocurrency. 

With a current market capitalization of around $10.4 million, CHP can be purchased and withdrawn to personal wallets for safekeeping or used directly on the CoinPoker platform. However, it’s worth noting that CHP does not currently exhibit significant trading activity.

Conclusion

The CSOP tournament series hosted by CoinPoker represents a milestone in the crypto-based poker sector. With big prize pools and a diverse range of events catering to various poker formats, the series delivered an exciting and rewarding experience for players of all skill levels.

The platform’s provably fair deck shuffling, low rake fees, high-stakes tournaments, and features like the Bad Beat Jackpot and weekly leaderboard contribute to an engaging poker experience.

