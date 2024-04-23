Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home 300,000 Tether (USDT) Pot Played At Crypto Poker Site ‘CoinPoker’ – Tony G Vs Whale

300,000 Tether (USDT) Pot Played At Crypto Poker Site ‘CoinPoker’ – Tony G Vs Whale

Cryptocurrency poker website ‘CoinPoker’ hosted high stakes action this weekend, with celebrity player Tony G and a whale in the thick of the heads up action.

Tracked on the 2+2 poker forum, the hand began at a 1000/2000 PLO table with Tony G sitting on 547k stack, and nvoskob1986 sitting with 152k – who opened with a preflop raise to 6k.

Tony G threebet to 18k, which nvoskob1986 called, and continuation bet a rainbow flop of Ace, five, Jack.

After some deliberation nvoskob1986 raised all in, which Tony G quickly called.

Tony G Bets Big At CoinPoker

CoinPoker hand high stakes Tony G

Source – rakeback.com

The turn and river were blanks and nvoskob1986 revealed a flopped two pair, Aces and fives.

Tony G had flopped top two with a backdoor diamond flush draw – having 86% equity when the money went in – which held up, and he took down the 304,575 USDT pot.

What Is CoinPoker?

CoinPoker, being open to worldwide players that deposit anonymously with cryptocurrency – is known for high stakes pots, home to the largest online poker pot in history ($7.75 million).

CoinPoker Tony G

Tony G won another 222k pot above against the same whale with a full house after flopping a set.

This weekends action caught the attention of poker forum posters as it also takes place during the site’s ‘Crypto Series Of Poker’ (CSOP), a 41-tournament event running now until April 28.

Across the CSOP a million dollars (Tether) in prize money is up for grabs, plus an additional 10,000 USDT for the best-ranked leaderboard players.

On the completely decentralized site players can even use a MetaMask wallet signature to sign in and play, and then seamlessly deposit with Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon or its native token CoinPoker (CHP) which is used to unlock 33% rakeback.

See our full guide to the best poker sites including several others like CoinPoker that accept crypto deposits.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
James Spillane
Editor

James Spillane is a crypto trader and writer, producing analytical articles for ReadWrite on the latest market trends and price action of trending assets. Hailing from the UK, James is a BSc Physics graduate from Imperial College London and former Cadet Force Adult Volunteer with Bedfordshire & Hertfordshire Army Cadet Force. When not writing and editing, James enjoys working out and travelling, currently working remotely in South East Asia. James' latest coverage focuses on the growing meme coin market, tracking assets like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and newer contenders to their market share.

Related News

300,000 Tether (USDT) Pot Played At Crypto Poker Site ‘CoinPoker’ – Tony G Vs Whale
James Spillane
An image of a balance scale with Bitcoin on one side and traditional fiat currencies on the other. The Bitcoin side is slightly higher, indicating its growing value and importance in the financial world, especially in light of the 2023 halving.
Bitcoin’s price remains stable despite 2023 halving event
Radek Zielinski
An artistic representation of the Bitcoin halving event, with a golden Bitcoin split in half, emitting a bright light that illuminates a dark, digital landscape filled with complex transaction networks and mining nodes.
Bitcoin transaction fees plummet after halving event
Radek Zielinski
Top 6 Leading Cryptos of 2024: Anticipated Lunar Event Propels BlockDAG Beyond SOL, AVAX, ADA, BNB, & UNI
Michael Graw
Bonk price chart MEXC
Bonk Coin Price Up 40%, Is Slothana The Next Solana Meme Token To Explode
James Spillane

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Apps

European Union launches another TikTok probe
Ali Rees6 seconds

After launching TikTok Lite in France and Spain without the proper risk assessments in place, the European Union has opened a probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA). TikTok Lite...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.