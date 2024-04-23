300,000 Tether (USDT) Pot Played At Crypto Poker Site ‘CoinPoker’ – Tony G Vs Whale

Cryptocurrency poker website ‘CoinPoker’ hosted high stakes action this weekend, with celebrity player Tony G and a whale in the thick of the heads up action.

Tracked on the 2+2 poker forum, the hand began at a 1000/2000 PLO table with Tony G sitting on 547k stack, and nvoskob1986 sitting with 152k – who opened with a preflop raise to 6k.

Tony G threebet to 18k, which nvoskob1986 called, and continuation bet a rainbow flop of Ace, five, Jack.

After some deliberation nvoskob1986 raised all in, which Tony G quickly called.

Tony G Bets Big At CoinPoker

Source – rakeback.com

The turn and river were blanks and nvoskob1986 revealed a flopped two pair, Aces and fives.

Tony G had flopped top two with a backdoor diamond flush draw – having 86% equity when the money went in – which held up, and he took down the 304,575 USDT pot.

What Is CoinPoker?

CoinPoker, being open to worldwide players that deposit anonymously with cryptocurrency – is known for high stakes pots, home to the largest online poker pot in history ($7.75 million).

Tony G won another 222k pot above against the same whale with a full house after flopping a set.

This weekends action caught the attention of poker forum posters as it also takes place during the site’s ‘Crypto Series Of Poker’ (CSOP), a 41-tournament event running now until April 28.

Was a fun night!!! https://t.co/GZ4keECmkX — Tony G (@TonyGuoga) April 22, 2024

Across the CSOP a million dollars (Tether) in prize money is up for grabs, plus an additional 10,000 USDT for the best-ranked leaderboard players.

On the completely decentralized site players can even use a MetaMask wallet signature to sign in and play, and then seamlessly deposit with Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon or its native token CoinPoker (CHP) which is used to unlock 33% rakeback.

See our full guide to the best poker sites including several others like CoinPoker that accept crypto deposits.