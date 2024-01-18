Is Warhammer 40k coming to Call of Duty? Leak suggests this might be epic

What do you get if you cross the amazing gaming worlds of Call of Duty and Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40k? Something that could be amazing that’s what.

Call of Duty’s Season 1 Reloaded update recently went live soi, as per usual, data miners immediately dug deep into the files, loading screen art featuring a could of MW3 operators bedecked like Warhammer 40k grunts.

This has only just started circulating on X fully but Semtex Leaks s has put together a decent-sized list of, not only the artwork, but icons, skins, and data that suggests strongly that a full Warhammer 40k event is coming to Call of Duty. If true, this would be a pretty major collaboration. Warhammer 40k is huge right now with a surge in popularity among video gamers after games such as Darktide and Rogue Trader in the last year have propelled it more in the digital space.

🚨WARHAMMER x #MW3 CROSSOVER🚨 In the upcoming Warhammer x @CallofDuty crossover, the Baton Jailer, Swamp Monster (Fenbeast), Orgre Butcher and Mummy will make an appearance in-game! pic.twitter.com/d713AASfhD — Semtex (@SemtexLeaks) January 17, 2024

From the leak, it looks as though we will also be getting new animations including one for a chainsaw – a favored weapon of the Warhammer Space Marines. There are snippets of code there that show items and how they will work in the game. It’s unclear how all this will fit into Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone at this stage but it’s a safe bet it will be hugely popular for fans of both camps.

Call of Duty is not a complete stranger to crossover events with a Diablo one already in the bag, but they are both Activision Blizzard games so it was seen as more obvious than this one perhaps.

One thing we can probably count on though is that to get the coolest Warhammer 40k skins on our operators means it is going to cost us. You better start saving up for those in-game transactions folks.

Remember though, it is a leak and not confirmed news, so we all know what that could mean.