Proton Pass rolls out universal passkey support for users

Proton Pass rolls out universal passkey support for users

Proton Pass rolls out universal passkey support for users. A digital padlock symbolizing security is illuminated against a dark, network-connected backdrop, while a mobile device with a cheerful emoticon and a secure lock icon indicates passkey technology.
Proton Pass rolls out universal passkey support for users

Proton Pass has announced that it is adding passkey support for all users, including its free users.

In a blog post, the password manager company said that in a bid to provide “universal security for everyone,” it has “reimagined passkeys, helping them reach their full potential as free, universal, and open-source tech.”

Passkeys are said to be an easy and secure alternative to traditional passwords that can help prevent phishing attacks and make users’ online experience smoother and safer.

The Swiss firm criticized Big Tech companies for their approach to implementing new technology, specifically passkeys. Instead of prioritizing the broad goal of enhancing security for all users, these companies are accused of using the technology to bind users more tightly to their own ecosystems.

It added: “Many password managers only support passkeys on specific platforms or provide them with paid plans, meaning you only get to reap passkeys’ security benefits if you can afford them.

“We believe online privacy and security should be accessible to everyone, regardless of what device you use or your ability to pay.”

TechRadar quoted Proton Pass saying the rushed rollout of passkey support in other managers “has resulted in confusing and suboptimal user experience and varied availability on different apps, devices, and pricing tiers.”

What are passkeys?

Passkeys represent the latest password-free innovation created by the FIDO Alliance, which is a cross-industry association that includes major tech companies on its board, such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

A passkey is a form of digital key that allows users to access an account, essentially eliminating the requirement for passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA). Instead of entering a username and password, it uses the person’s device to identify them.

With passkeys, the risk of phishing is significantly reduced because there’s no password available to be compromised. Additionally, passkeys offer enhanced security against brute-force attacks, thanks to their reliance on generating cryptographic keys.

When a user creates a passkey, their password manager automatically generates two mathematically connected numeric keys, one public and the other private.

Generally, to authenticate a login, only the biometric data saved on a mobile device, like a fingerprint or facial recognition scan, is needed. Alternatively, a PIN or FIDO2-compliant security key can also serve as an authentication method.

Featured image: Canva

Suswati Basu
Proton Pass rolls out universal passkey support for users. A digital padlock symbolizing security is illuminated against a dark, network-connected backdrop, while a mobile device with a cheerful emoticon and a secure lock icon indicates passkey technology.
Proton Pass rolls out universal passkey support for users
Proton Pass has announced that it is adding passkey support for all users, including its free users. In a blog post, the password manager company said that in a bid...

