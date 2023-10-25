Amazon unveils biometric passkey support

Amazon recently revealed the addition of passkey support to its e-commerce website and iOS application, with intentions to expand the functionality to Android devices shortly. This will allow customers to access their Amazon accounts utilizing their device’s biometric authentication, removing the need for passwords or two-factor authentication (2FA) through email or SMS. Integrating passkey support enhances user convenience and security, as biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, are more difficult to breach than traditional passwords. Moreover, by eliminating the reliance on email or SMS for 2FA, Amazon aims to streamline the login process and reduce the chances of account compromise from phishing or SIM swapping attacks.

The initial phase of passkey support integration

Initially, the company began to investigate passkey support for its online platform earlier this month, but the feature was not fully integrated as it still needed 2FA codes and was not available on mobile apps. To enable passkey support, users can configure it within their account settings on Amazon.com or in the updated iOS application. Moving forward, the company plans to further enhance its security measures by integrating passkey support across all devices, ensuring a seamless user experience. Users can now enjoy a more secure and user-friendly way to protect their accounts with this additional layer of security.

How the passkey function works

Passkeys replace traditional passwords with a device’s built-in authentication systems, permitting users to sign in to various applications using Face ID, fingerprint sensors, or Windows Hello. This method provides an extra layer of security, as it relies on the user’s unique biometric data, making it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to access their accounts. Furthermore, the integration of passkeys streamlines the authentication process, offering convenience to users as they no longer need to remember multiple passwords for different applications.

Amazon joins a rising number of companies offering passwordless access for customers to enter their accounts securely. However, many businesses still maintain passwords for user accounts, suggesting that a world free of passwords is not just around the corner and indicates that the complete shift to passwordless technology might take some more time as companies work to ensure user convenience and security.

