X to introduce passkeys as alternative to password login

X has announced it will introduce a new login method in the form of passkeys – a secure technology that was implemented last year by Google.

Passkeys, a safe and convenient alternative to conventional passwords, use characteristics from your pre-authenticated device, such as the user’s Face ID, fingerprint or PIN instead of having to type out a long password each time you need to access your account.

The social media network, formerly known as Twitter, has outlined how to use passkeys on its help centre page.

Although the new method has been lauded for its advances, traditional passwords are not being phased out, not yet anyway. Passkeys are currently an optional feature but the concept should become more prevalent as more websites and apps embrace it as time goes on.

Eventually, it should become the standard form of online access but until further notice, passkeys are only available for iOS users on X.

How do passkeys work?

Once registered, your device will produce two cryptographic keys, one known as a public key which is then shared with the website or app it is to be deployed on, and a private key to be securely stored within your device.

When you need to log in to the relevant online space, you will choose the passkeys option for authentication using your device’s unique characteristics, as mentioned above.

The public and private keys then connect to verify your identity without revealing the private details to any outside source.

The benefits of using passkeys are clear.

Given the secure, seamless technology used with the new method, you will not need to remember or store complex passwords or reset them.

Passkeys are not held on servers, significantly reducing the risk of phishing or other cybercrime and another asset is that they can be utilized across all your devices, eradicating the need for a separate log-in on each one.

Image: X/Twitter.