Apple watchOS 11 will debut Translate app, though it may exclude older models

Apple watchOS 11 will debut Translate app, though it may exclude older models

Smart Stack will automatically suggest a Translate app widget when the wearer travels to different regions
Smart Stack will automatically suggest a Translate app widget when the wearer travels to different regions
tl;dr

  • watchOS 11 introduces the Translate app to Apple Watch, enhancing fitness, health apps, and Live Activities.
  • New features include the Smart Stack, offline translation, and romanization, with a public release this fall.
  • watchOS 11 supports Apple Watch Series 6 and later, excluding Series 4, Series 5, and SE 1st generation models.

Apple recently announced the upcoming watchOS 11 at WWDC 2024, which will introduce the Translate app to the Apple Watch for the first time. This new version of the operating system includes better fitness and health apps, Live Activities, and various other updates. The Apple Translate app, originally launched in 2020 with iOS 14, supports 20 languages such as Chinese, English, French, and more.

Those already using the Translate app on their iPhones will find the Apple Watch version very familiar, as it shares the same interface and features. While users generally use their voice to translate from one language to another, it is also possible to type on its built-in keyboard. Users can also download languages to the Apple Watch for offline translation.

Apple’s new Smart Stack feature in watchOS 11 also allows the Apple Watch to automatically suggest a Translate app widget when the wearer travels to a region with a different primary language. In addition, the app now includes romanization, helping users pronounce words using the Latin alphabet. Apple’s Senior Vice President Greg Joswiak said watchOS 11 “brings so many new features to Apple Watch” including a new health portal called Vitals.

WatchOS 11 will be publicly available this fall, with a developer beta currently accessible and a public beta slated for release next month. This update is compatible only with Apple Watch Series 6 and later models.

Apple Watches that won’t receive watchOS 11

Although the update includes some significant new features, it also excludes three Apple Watch models from receiving watchOS 11—specifically, the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and Apple Watch SE 1st generation. This is the largest number of models to lose support in a single update.

According to Tom’s Guide, the Apple Watch Series 6 was the last model to include a major processor upgrade before the Series 9. The advanced features and increased reliance on machine learning in watchOS 11 may cause compatibility issues with older processors in unsupported models.

Featured image: Apple / Canva

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google.

