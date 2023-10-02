What’s so great about Pixel 8? Google event October 4th

Google plans to show off its newest smartphone during the Made by Google event on October 4th at 10 a.m. ET. This has been a highly-awaited, in-person event — but it will also be streamed online. This event happens each year right before the year’s close; this year is no exception.

In addition to the highly anticipated releases, the tech giant also seizes the opportunity to showcase updates to its other products and services, further solidifying its competitive edge in the market. This year’s event promises to be no different, as tech enthusiasts and industry experts eagerly await the latest innovations that Google has in store.

Although complete details of the Pixel 8 have not yet been disclosed, numerous leaks and speculations provide information ahead of the event. These leaks suggest several exciting features and upgrades that potential users can anticipate in the upcoming release, ranging from improved camera capabilities to enhanced battery life. Of course, it’s important to consider the accuracy of these (or any) leaks and take them with a grain of salt until the company makes the official announcement — but it’s fun to think about.

Official Sneak Peek of the New Google Smartphone

Google has even shared an official video, giving an initial look at the new smartphone’s design. The video showcases the distinctive design elements and aesthetic features that set the new smartphone apart from its predecessors. Viewers also get a glimpse of the cutting-edge technology and innovative functionalities that the device has in store for users.

As the event draws near, tech enthusiasts are encouraged to prepare their credit card information for pre-orders. With various innovative gadgets and devices set to be unveiled, securing a place in the pre-order queue ensures early access to these cutting-edge releases.

We look for the rumors that the Pixel Watch 2 might appear with features possibly derived from Fitbit devices. This would go nicely with Google’s wearable technology. As a result, users of the Pixel Watch 2 can look forward to a powerful device with an impressive blend of smart and health-oriented functions that other companies have embraced.

