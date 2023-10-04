Google reveals AI-powered photo editing tools for Pixel 8 series

At today’s Google event, the tech giant unveiled a suite of AI-powered photo editing features for its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, as detailed in a recent post on the company’s official blog.

The standout feature, “Magic Editor,” allows users to effortlessly reposition subjects within photos. This tool uses generative AI to fill in backgrounds seamlessly, offering suggestions based on existing lighting and surroundings. Users can also choose from multiple editing outcomes proposed by the tool.

Another innovative feature, “Best Take,” combines various group photos to create an image where everyone looks their best. If the auto-generated result isn’t perfect, users can handpick facial expressions from different shots and merge them.

In addition to photo enhancements, Google is also venturing into audio improvements with the “Audio Magic Eraser.” This feature allows users to isolate and remove unwanted background noises from their videos, ensuring clearer audio quality. Whether it’s street noise or chatter in the background, users will be able to focus on the primary audio subject, enhancing the overall video experience.

Launching on Oct. 12, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will include the new Magic Editor, Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser features. However, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts additional tools, such as an enhanced version of Magic Eraser that allows for the removal of larger objects in an image, as well as a future “Zoom Enhance” function that uses generative AI to improve the quality of zoomed-in photos.