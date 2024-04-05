Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Samsung operating profit boom after chip prices rebound

Samsung operating profit boom after chip prices rebound

Samsung logo on a smartphone / Samsung record stunning Q1 operating profits after chip price rebound
TL:DR

  • Samsung Electronics anticipates a remarkable 931% surge in Q1 operating profit.
  • Profits soared to 6.6 trillion Korean won ($4.89 billion), driven by chip price rebound.
  • The positive outlook is bolstered by US investment and forecasted solid earnings.

Samsung Electronics is expecting to record a whopping 931% increase in first-quarter operating profit thanks to a firm rebound in chip prices.

On Friday (5 Apr), the company released a preliminary statement detailing an almost tenfold increase in operating profit from the same period, last year. For January to March 2024, profits spiked to 6.6 trillion Korean won ($4.89 billion), a massive increase compared to 0.64 trillion won for Q1 in 2023.

Samsung is the world’s biggest manufacturer of various random-access memory (RAM) chips, which are commonly found in consumer devices such as smartphones and computers.

Company chiefs at the South Korean multinational will be delighted with the turnaround after its operating profit nosedived a year ago, as the downcycle of the semiconductor market began in earnest.

Positive outlook ahead for Samsung

The positive update comes as the United States is set to award Samsung over $6 billion to expand the company’s presence in the country, with funding resulting from the 2022 Chips and Science Act. It already enjoys a sprawling operation in Austin, but a new strategic $17 billion plant is set to emerge in Taylor, also in the Lone Star State.

Samsung’s major rivals are Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker. Both firms are also to benefit from US Government investment in a bid to make the bulk of their chips in the states.

That will not diminish the intense competition between the companies, after Intel emerged last month as the biggest earner from semiconductor manufacturing, ousting Samsung from the top spot.

Meanwhile, Japanese investment bank Daiwa Securities has forecast an encouraging outlook for Samsung, backing its turnaround to continue further into 2024.

Daiwa analyst and executive director SK Kim stated in a March 27 report, “We forecast Samsung Electronics will post solid earnings for Q1 24 driven by memory price hikes and robust S24 sales, beating market estimates.”

“We expect the strong AI-driven memory upturn cycle will drive earnings in 2024-25E,” added Kim.

Samsung Electronics is expected to provide a full breakdown of detailed earnings later this month.

Image credit: Omar Markhieh/Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Samsung logo on a smartphone / Samsung record stunning Q1 operating profits after chip price rebound
Samsung operating profit boom after chip prices rebound
Graeme Hanna
Google’s parent company Alphabet is ‘exploring the possibility of buying HubSpot’
Ali Rees
Mickey and Minnie Mouse / Disney CEO Bob Iger states the company will crackdown on password sharing on Disney Plus
Disney+ set to act on password sharing, starting in June
Graeme Hanna
a phone with the Threads @ logo displayed
Meta to pay Threads creators for engaging content based on performance
Graeme Hanna
Elon Musk black and white side profile, on a dark blue background which features a large Tesla logo. wads of money rain down on the logo
Elon Musk to raise Tesla AI staff salaries to curb OpenAI poaching
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Samsung logo on a smartphone / Samsung record stunning Q1 operating profits after chip price rebound
Big Tech

Samsung operating profit boom after chip prices rebound
Graeme Hanna9 seconds

Samsung Electronics is expecting to record a whopping 931% increase in first-quarter operating profit thanks to a firm rebound in chip prices. On Friday (5 Apr), the company released a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.