Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Map – POIs, locations, and more

An image of Mount Olympus in Fortnite with Zeus looking down.

Happy New Fortnite Season. The Greeks have arrived – wow, that was a surprise for everybody, after we first mentioned it was going to be the case months ago, but now, as the world frantically downloads the 22Gb update and waits to see what the new Map looks like that will have us hooked for the next few months at least. So what do we know about it?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Map

And here is the map. as leaked by HYPEX on X. The world is anxiously waiting to see where our new Battle Royale will take us, but we do already know what is on it the new Legendary Locations and POIs will be – at least at the start of this season.

Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 2 map.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Legendary Locations / POIs

Epic Games tells us we have new main Season 2 POIs at this early stage and we’re sure you are looking forward to visiting them as much as we are. Let’s have a look at what we know about them,

Grim Gate
To get to “The Underworld,” one way to get there is by crossing the river at Grim Gate… where the three-headed guard dog Cerberus awaits. Venture to the west of the Island to confront these canines!

The Underworld
Past the hounds is the home of Hades: The Underworld. Despite its flowing streams, the land of this city is almost completely dried up.

Mount Olympus
You can’t have a Fortnite season based in Ancient Greece without Mount Olympus – the fabled home of Zeus

Brawler’s Battleground
The god of war, Ares always welcomes a battle. Take him up on his challenge in the Brawler’s Battleground arena south of Mount Olympus.

As we discover more about the new map in Season 2 we will update this page accordingly.

Featured Image: Epic Games

