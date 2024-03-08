Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass – what you get and how you get it

A new season of Fortnite brings us a new Battle Pass and a new delve into our stash of V Bucks to buy it and whatever else we can be tempted with from the Item Shop. Of course, if you pay your monthly Fortnite Crew subscription you have less to worry about in terms of actual cash transactions, but we are sure there will be some new goodies that will pique your interest.

After all, you need to look your best on the new Season 2 map, don’t you? Let’s see what taking part in the new Battle Pass will bring you.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass

The new Myths and Mortals season is here and we are set to be battling some of Ancient Greek mythology’s tough guys, but if you have the requisite 950 V-Bucks to get on the Battle Pass Premium Tier, there are rewards to be had all along the way and as soon as the game unlocks for everybody we will bring you news of every single one of them. Let’s see what could be yours that we know about already.

Confirmed skins

Aphrodite

Artemis

Cerberus (unlocks upon purchase of the new Battle Pass)

Hades

Medusa

Poseidon

Zeus

There is a lot of Godlike action there, you can already tell this season is going to be cool.

We will also, as leaked a few weeks ago, be getting Korro from Avatar: The Last Airbender but this skin will not arrive until mid-season, so we likely have about five or six weeks to wait before we can add that one to the collection.

Stay tuned to this page for updates as we get them