Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Fortnite update v30.30: New Tracks, Fall Guys, and Deadpool skins

Fortnite update v30.30: New Tracks, Fall Guys, and Deadpool skins

Create Fall Guys Islands in Fortnite v30.30 patch
TL:DR

  • Fortnite update 30.30 includes a Deadpool and Wolverine collaboration ahead of the film release.
  • The update introduces Tesla EVs and new Fall Guys mini-games with custom obstacle courses.
  • New Rocket Racing tracks and several bug fixes and tutorial updates have been added.

Epic Games has released the details for Fortnite update 30.30 which includes a Deadpool and Wolverine collab ahead of the film being debuted later this week.

As well as the superhero duo, there’s also the random addition of a Tesla and new Fall Guys mini-games.

It’s a fairly chaotic update, but one that brings some exciting changes and early access to features currently under development.

Fall Guys obstacle courses can now be created in Fortnite

Update 30.30 has brought about a new large selection of Fall Guy’s assets straight from the Blunderstone.

A varied array of prefabs and galleries are available, along with pieces that make building custom Fall Guys-style obstacle courses possible. These all come in various sizes so you can personalize it to your island’s needs.

These islands can be published in the Creator Portal from August 6 and must be done so manually as they don’t auto-publish. Those created with the Fall Guys starter islands could qualify for placement in a limited-time Fall Guys row in Discover.

The prefabs and galleries include:

  • Fall Guys Large Checkpoint
  • Fall Guys Medium Checkpoint
  • Fall Guys Small Checkpoint
  • Fall Guys Finish Funnel
  • Fall Guys Large Finish Platform
  • Fall Guys Medium Finish Platform
  • Fall Guys Small Finish Platform
  • Fall Guys Large Starting Platform
  • Fall Guys Medium Starting Platform
  • Fall Guys Small Starting Platform
  • Fall Guys Components Gallery
  • Fall Guys Obstacles Gallery
  • Fall Guys Elemental Gallery A

Deadpool and Wolverine arrive on the scene

The duo is coming to the in-game shop, alongside several Adidas skins to choose from.

The Wolverine and Deadpool bundles should be able to be claimed this week which goes nicely with the release of the Hollywood movie.

Rocket Racing has new tracks

While it’s not always the most loved mode on Fortnite, Epic Games has given Rocket Racing some TLC as they debut new tracks.

There are seven to choose from, all with varying difficulty levels from novice to expert.

These include:

  • Obsidian: Novice difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze 1)
  • Seafoam Cave: Novice difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze 1)
  • Skull Rock Isle: Novice difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver 1)
  • Lavish Lagoon: Novice difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver 1)
  • Twin Flame Island: Advanced difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold 1)
  • Azure Grotto: Advanced difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold 1)
  • Basalt Burrow: Expert difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Platinum 1)

Tesla EV

A Tesla Cybertruck bundle will be coming to the shop in the next update on August 6 and will include five decals and Cyber Wheels.

In the meantime, Epic Games released the Tesla EV which can be secured for free after completing all nine sub-quests in the Summer Road Trip Quest by the time the next update rolls around.

Fixes and updates in Fortnite update 30.30

It can’t all be fun and games! There’s a handful of updates to documentation and learning within 30.30 and these include upgraded tutorials for using the creator portal, converting a static mesh into a skeletal mesh, and more.

In terms of community bug fixes, driven by information submitted through forums, there has been improved launch session reliability added when connecting to the server.

Featured Image: Via HypeX user on X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Create Fall Guys Islands in Fortnite v30.30 patch
Fortnite update v30.30: New Tracks, Fall Guys, and Deadpool skins
Sophie Atkinson
A variety of heroes fighting in Marvel Rivals
How to get Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test key
Jacob Woodward
The Game Pass logo with Marcus Fenix from Gears of War
Microsoft is reportedly adding even more tiers to the already confusing revamped Game Pass service
Jacob Woodward
bellingham celebration ea fc 25
How to do the Jude Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25
Jacob Woodward
silver ore once human
Where to find Silver Ore in Once Human
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

What is Spotify Supremium New lossless tier may be rolled out soon. A person's hands holding a smartphone with the Spotify app open, displayed against a backdrop of a large Spotify logo on a green surface.
Apps

What is Spotify Supremium? New lossless tier may be rolled out soon
Suswati Basu25 mins

Speculation about Spotify HiFi has been swirling for years, and it appears that an upgrade, potentially named Spotify Supremium, may finally be launching. Recently, screenshots surfaced online showing what might...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.