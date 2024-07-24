Fortnite update v30.30: New Tracks, Fall Guys, and Deadpool skins

Epic Games has released the details for Fortnite update 30.30 which includes a Deadpool and Wolverine collab ahead of the film being debuted later this week.

As well as the superhero duo, there’s also the random addition of a Tesla and new Fall Guys mini-games.

It’s a fairly chaotic update, but one that brings some exciting changes and early access to features currently under development.

Fall Guys obstacle courses can now be created in Fortnite

Update 30.30 has brought about a new large selection of Fall Guy’s assets straight from the Blunderstone.

A varied array of prefabs and galleries are available, along with pieces that make building custom Fall Guys-style obstacle courses possible. These all come in various sizes so you can personalize it to your island’s needs.

These islands can be published in the Creator Portal from August 6 and must be done so manually as they don’t auto-publish. Those created with the Fall Guys starter islands could qualify for placement in a limited-time Fall Guys row in Discover.

The prefabs and galleries include:

Fall Guys Large Checkpoint

Fall Guys Medium Checkpoint

Fall Guys Small Checkpoint

Fall Guys Finish Funnel

Fall Guys Large Finish Platform

Fall Guys Medium Finish Platform

Fall Guys Small Finish Platform

Fall Guys Large Starting Platform

Fall Guys Medium Starting Platform

Fall Guys Small Starting Platform

Fall Guys Components Gallery

Fall Guys Obstacles Gallery

Fall Guys Elemental Gallery A

Deadpool and Wolverine arrive on the scene

The duo is coming to the in-game shop, alongside several Adidas skins to choose from.

Better Look at Deadpool & Wolverine Fortnite Skins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jLgpy1anfV — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 23, 2024

The Wolverine and Deadpool bundles should be able to be claimed this week which goes nicely with the release of the Hollywood movie.

Rocket Racing has new tracks

While it’s not always the most loved mode on Fortnite, Epic Games has given Rocket Racing some TLC as they debut new tracks.

There are seven to choose from, all with varying difficulty levels from novice to expert.

These include:

Obsidian: Novice difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze 1)

Seafoam Cave: Novice difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze 1)

Skull Rock Isle: Novice difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver 1)

Lavish Lagoon: Novice difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver 1)

Twin Flame Island: Advanced difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold 1)

Azure Grotto: Advanced difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold 1)

Basalt Burrow: Expert difficulty (unlocked in Ranked Racing at Platinum 1)

Tesla EV

A Tesla Cybertruck bundle will be coming to the shop in the next update on August 6 and will include five decals and Cyber Wheels.

In the meantime, Epic Games released the Tesla EV which can be secured for free after completing all nine sub-quests in the Summer Road Trip Quest by the time the next update rolls around.

Fixes and updates in Fortnite update 30.30

It can’t all be fun and games! There’s a handful of updates to documentation and learning within 30.30 and these include upgraded tutorials for using the creator portal, converting a static mesh into a skeletal mesh, and more.

In terms of community bug fixes, driven by information submitted through forums, there has been improved launch session reliability added when connecting to the server.

Featured Image: Via HypeX user on X