Lego Fortnite’s new modes aim to offer something for all brick builders, but one might be too hardcore for most

Lego Fortnite has been a huge success, as are most things Fortnite. Lego Fortnite though seems to have captured a sweet spot between the hardcore Battle Royale game and a version where you, well just want to play with Lego!

Now, with the game firmly established and bedded in, Epic is set to add two more difficulty modes of the Lego version at opposite ends of the gaming spectrum.

In a patch that will go live tomorrow (June 13th), Lego Fortnite players will get both a Cozy mode and an Expert mode.

What is Lego Fortnite Cozy mode?

“Whether you’re a beginner survivor or a builder who likes a little bit of thrill, Cozy mode’s up your alley! Create a world and get greeted by Slumber, a friendly face who’ll guide you through your journey step-by-step.”

So says the Lego Fortnite website which goes on to list the Cozy mode default settings to give you an idea of how chill things are going to be.

Enemies – On

Enemy Difficulty (new setting!) – Easy

Storm-Wild Enemies (new setting!) – Off

Hunger – Off

Temperature – Off

Stamina – Off

Player Elimination – Respawn

Drop Inventory Upon Elimination – Off

Friendly Creatures – On

Friendly Damage – Off

Villagers – On

Power System – Off

Village Animals Removed On Elimination – Off

What is Lego Fortnite Expert mode?

At the other end of the gaming food chain, we are also now getting Expert mode which is described thus:

“‘Fraid of Wild Wolves? Well, now there are even wilder wolves.

In Expert mode, creatures infected by a “storm” roam with creatures who haven’t been infected. (Where did this storm come from…) These Storm-Wild enemies deal more damage, have more Health, and move faster than regular enemies. If you’re not prepared to face them, running away won’t be easy…”

Stronger enemies are not the main problem here as Lego Fortnite Expert mode also introduces Permadeath – you read that right, lose all your hearts without a Totem of Return equipped and that’s it – you are locked out of the world forever. Wow – who knew Lego carried such risks?