Rumor Says Marvel Rivals Headed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hidden code found inside the Marvel Rivals website suggests that NetEase’s hero shooter could be making its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

While the 6v6, multiplayer-only, third-person shooter has only been formally confirmed as a PC game, a social media user named ‘Dreamz Gaming’ says some hidden code shows logos for both consoles on the front page of the site.

The caption of the April 9 X posting reads: “Found some hidden code in #MarvelRivals website which enabled this. Till now only leakers confirmed it’ll be coming to consoles, well now it’s officially confirmed.”

Found some hidden code in #MarvelRivals website which enabled this. Till now only leakers confirmed it'll be coming to consoles, well now it's officially confirmed. pic.twitter.com/TRvaIE3pUH — Dreamz Gaming  (@_DreamzGaming) April 9, 2024

But a day later, on April 10, Dreamz Gaming said “I just checked and Marvel deleted that part from the code. It doesn’t mean they’re not working on it.”

Even if the authenticity of this cannot be guaranteed, it does follow what other online leakers have previously said.

An X user called Miller Ross posted this at the end of March: “Marvel Rivals is coming to consoles. I was told this was going to be announced today, evidently it was not. But it’s been confirmed to me by multiple people. I am confident in this.”

Marvel Rivals is coming to consoles. I was told this was going to be announced today, evidently it was not. But it's been confirmed to me by multiple people. I am confident in this. — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) March 27, 2024

Neither rumor have been confirmed by the team behind the upcoming hero shooter video game. Marvel Rivals is being developed and published by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games.

What we know so far about Marvel Rivals

A series of leaks over the past few months have sent gamers and insiders to X to share their thoughts and spread rumors.

In terms of what has been confirmed, we know that a closed alpha test version is coming in May. The Marvel Rivals account has posted about this numerous times and shared the link for fans to sign up to take part.

A description on the website, gives more insight into what fans can expect.

This says “The merciless clash between tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises unknown.

“Now, Super Heroes and Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups each seek to best both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities.

“Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals!”

Featured Image: Marvel Rivals official website