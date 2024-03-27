Marvel Rivals details emerge across social media ahead of the official launch

Marvel Rivals has been doing the rounds on social media after a series of leaks showed off some of the in-game content.

With the release trailer set to drop later today the comic giant will be unhappy that this new venture has hit the headlines before the developers could officially tell the world about the title’s features.

The only official statement comes from Marvel Games, which teases a reveal at “8 AM PT/11 AM ET,” the post says that an “evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown?”:

Marvel Rivals leaks on social media

Multiple users on X have used the social platform to spread the leaks of the upcoming game’s roster. Spider-Man, Magneto, and the Hulk all make an appearance. User @BoujeeDaddy has shown off the presumed roster:

So we know that the below superheroes will be taking part in this new battle arena brawler:

Bruce Banner The Punisher Loki Storm Doctor Strange Mantis Rocket Raccoon Black Panther Groot Magik Luna Snow Iron Man Spider-Man Magneto



Twitter user @Sanchowest showed off the X banner for the upcoming shooter and this can also be seen on a dormant ‘Marvel Rivals X account:

The game is in the same vein as Overwatch and according to multiple reports, the developers are most likely Net Ease Games, who were responsible for Marvel Super War. This title would be Marvel’s first Multiple Online Battle Arena (MOBA) according to the developer.

The comic company recently announced Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra at the State of Unreal during this year’s Games Development Conference. The Epic Games event displays the games that have been developed and produced in Unreal Engine 5.

This comic book game follows Steve Rodger’s Captain America and the World War 2 version of the Black Panther, Azzuri as they fight to overthrow the Axis in occupied Paris. It is unknown which consoles will run the title, but it will most likely need to be a powerful device to run the Unreal Engine-developed adventure.

Marvel Rivals looks to be a competitor for the mobile gaming market in contrast. Games like Valorant and Overwatch have seen a surge in popularity, so this 6v6 battle arena title looks set to enter the fray to challenge the established games that have defined the genre.

We will have all the details when the trailer drops later today, so stay tuned true believers!

Image: Marvel Games.