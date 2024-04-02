PlayStation Plus drops next batch of free games today

PlayStation Plus subscribers can add some new games (as well as an Overwatch 2 bundle) to their repertoire today (April 2) as the next lot of free titles are officially now playable.

All three games can be played at no cost throughout the month and if added to your library you can play them for long after too as they’re yours to keep. You have until Monday, May 6 to add to your game library.

PlayStation Plus’ free April games include:

Immortals of Aveum

Available on PlayStation 5, Immortals of Aveum is a single-player game that tells the story of Jak as joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of an abyss.

Magic is the core defense with spell-based combat used throughout. You can unlock more than 25 Spells and 80 Talents while discovering and upgrading hundreds of pieces of magical gear. You want to become Aveum’s most powerful Triarch Magnus.

Minecraft Legends

For those with PlayStation 4 and 5, you can defend the Overworld for free this April. This is an action strategy-based game, with a land of resources available to explore – one that is on the brink of destruction.

You must form alliances with friends to lead the charge in battles against piglins. You can challenge others or team up to defend your village in groups of up to eight players.

Skul: The Hero Slayer

This 2D action performer has an ever-changing map and a growing arsenal of abilities, each with its own attack range, speed, and power. The aim is to guide Skul on his quest to take on the Imperial Army and rescue his King from captivity.

The Overwatch 2 Bundle

Exclusive to PlayStation Plus members is the Overwatch bundle which is available as an added bonus. You need to download Overwatch 2 from the PlayStation Store to access and the bundle’s contents will then be available in-game play immediately.

This includes:

Beekeeper Sigma Legendary Skin

Art Deco Symmetra Legendary Skin

Runner Sojourn Epic Skin

Punker Queen Junker Queen Epic Skin

Construction Ramattra Epic Skin

Matsuri Kiriko Epic Skin

Cassia Lifeweaver Epic Skin

Amethyst Illari Epic Skin

Rugby Mauga Epic Skin

5x Battle Pass Tier Skips

Featured Image: Via PlayStation Blog