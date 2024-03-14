We already know what games will be free on PlayStation Plus in April

We don’t usually know what games will be coming to PlayStation Plus until near the end of the month (we found out about March’s PS+ games on the last day of February), but the official PlayStation blog has already announced April’s freebies, and they will all be playable from March 19th, a full week earlier than anticipated.

What games are coming to PlayStation Plus in April?

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition

The most recent installment in the National Basketball Association’s series of management sports simulation games, NBA 2k24 allows players to take control of a single player or the whole squad in their attempt to become the best.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

A tactical RPG where players can create their own superhero to fight alongside Marvel’s characters. Engage in challenging turn-based combat and tune your combat deck to face off against the challenges posed by evil Lilith.

Resident Evil 3

The critically acclaimed remake of the 1999 classic, take charge of Jill Valentine and evade the unstoppable Nemesis as you try and escape the outbreak in Racoon City. Survival horror at its finest, every bullet counts.

Lego DC Supervillains

Become the best villain the world has ever seen in the newest LEGO/DC crossover. Set in an open world with 15 levels to fight your way through, plus 5 bonus levels, this game offers hijinks and antics galore.

Mystic Pillars: Remastered

A beautiful puzzle game with an immersive story set in India, Mystic Pillars is a reimagining of the traditional Indian board game “Ali Guli Mane”, also known as Mancala. Take charge of a traveler and save the kingdom.

Blood Bowl 3

Time to engage in a spot of deadly team sports? Blood Bowl 3 uses the most up-to-date ruleset of the tabletop classic and has both a single-player campaign and online multiplayer. Become the greatest team in the Old World.

Super Neptunia RPG

This is a unique and ‘meta’ game where the player delves into a world dominated by 2D and must team up with three others to prove the value of 3D. Sidescrolling action is accompanied by charming graphics and highly customizable combat.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

(the PS5 version – the PS4 version is already in the Plus Games Catalog)

Lead the iconic hero Goku through the events of the popular anime Dragon Ball Z in this action RPG sprinkled with fighting game elements. Divided into four main storylines, players get to face off against much-loved villains in this colorful game.

