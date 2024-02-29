What games are coming to PlayStation Plus in March?

The monthly games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers have been revealed for March.

Available from March 5, four titles are available across PS4 and PS4.

EA Sports F1 23

F1 23 is the official videogame of the 2023 Formula One World Championships. A classic F1 gaming experience with 20 drivers and 10 teams to experiment with across a variety of modes including My Team Career Mode, a story mode, and the F2 practice mode. The 2023 game has been updated to include new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits and an in-game hub that holds weekly challenges and rewards and will arriving on PlayStation Plus in March.

Sifu

Sifu is a third-person hand-to-hand combat game where the player takes control of a character bent on revenge after the murders of his family. Defeat waves of foes as you make your way through the world, relying on a magical amulet to bring you back to life to ensure success in your mission. Beware though because there is a cost. Sifu was voted the “Best Game You Suck At” in the 2023 Steam Awards and recently added a free Arena expansion which includes five new game modes, 15 new locations, and 120 challenges to beat.

Hello Neighbour 2

Play as an investigative journalist picking up the threads directly after the events of the first game. Hello Neighbour 2 is a family-friendly stealth horror game where you sneak into homes and uncover clues and evidence to discover what Mr. Peterson has done with the missing children. Hello Neighbour 2 builds on the popular first game and expands the open world for players to explore.

Destiny 2: Witch Queen

An expansion to the free-to-play multiplayer cooperative shooter Destiny 2: Witch Queen throws players into Savathûn’s Throne World. Uncover secrets to new weapons including a new type of weapon, the Glaive. Customize your loadout as you discover the truth behind the Witch Queen.

Featured image credit: PlayStation/Sony