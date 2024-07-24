How to get Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test key

When Marvel Rivals was first announced, it was met with some high expectations and it seems to have delivered, even if it was in Alpha form.

Now you have the chance to become a superhero once more thanks to the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test.

But, you’ll need a key to get in. Here, we’ll reveal a few different ways in which you can get a Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test so you can play the game ahead of its official 1.0 release.

How to get into the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test

Thankfully, there are a few different ways you can gain access to the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test which is fantastic, giving more opportunities to those wanting to get in.

The first way you can get a Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test key is simply by signing up.

If you’re wanting to play on PC, this can be done on Steam via the game’s store page, and those of you who are console users, you have to sign up using the console questionnaire.

This is a selection process though, you won’t just get access by completing the steps. So, keep an eye on those emails for that all-important confirmation.

As a side note, both of these ways have since expired so if you didn’t get your signup in, you’ll have to rely on the following.

If someone you know is playing the Closed Beta, when they reach level 6, they can unlock an extra key that you can grab off them. You won’t be able to play for the full duration of the Beta because of this but you’ll at least get some hours in.

Finally, if both of the above have failed you, there is one last method of acquiring a Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test key – via Twitch Drops.

If you watch your favorite Twitch streamers playing the game and they have drops enabled, you will be able to snag a key.

You will have to watch for a total of 60 minutes between July 25th and July 28th and when you do, you should see a key in your Twitch rewards.

This is for all platforms too, so no matter if your playing on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S, you can select your preference and secure the code.