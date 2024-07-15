San Diego Comic-Con: schedule announces Marvel, Walking Dead, and The Penguin

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC) has announced this year’s schedule for its annual celebration of movies, video games, toys, and yes, comic books. Much-loved sci-fi and pop culture icons such as Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, and Star Trek will hit the stage alongside some new movies and shows coming to screens in 2024.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 25–28, and it will be the first entirely in-person event since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to stage an entirely online event.

What’s on SDCC 2024’s schedule?

We have broken down the most significant announcements on the SDCC schedule to keep fans up-to-date. The three days are packed with highlights.

Thursday’s What We Do in the Shadows Farewell Kickoff showcases the final season of the vampire roommates Staten Island adventures. Jonathan Frakes brings a first look at Venus Prime, and Dan Harmon of Rick and Morty fame brings his new show to fans at SDCC.

Friday is a long day of anticipated television and limited series reveals, including The Boys, The Walking Dead, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. A special panel is also in place for the creators and executive producers of Invincible and the much-loved Dungeons and Dragons series Critical Role.

The final day is similarly packed, focusing on entertainment staples like The Simpsons, American Dad, and Family Guy. For comic fans, this day is interesting as we see Matt Reeves’ Batman animated show, and Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige displays the future of the cinematic universe. That means we might see Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and The Fantastic Four for the first time. Colin Farrell will take to the stage to show off his portrayal of Oswald Cobblepot in the upcoming Penguin HBO Original limited series.

(All times below are PDT.)

Thursday, July 25

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Transformers One panel

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Spongebob, Celebrating 25 years

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. Teacup, the new Peacock horror show

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Jim Lee spotlight on one of America’s best-known comic artists

2:15 – 3:15 p.m. Percy Jackson and the Olympians

2:15 – 3:15 p.m. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Those About to Die, a look at the Gladiator-inspired tv show from Peacock

3:15 – 4:15 p.m. A Conversation with Ronald D. Moore

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. What We Do in the Shadows Farewell Kickoff

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime unveiled by legendary Star Trek actor Johnathan Frakes

8:15 – 9:45 p.m. Dan Harmon’s Universal Basic Guys and Krapopolis unveiled by Fox

Friday, July 26

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. The Boys

11:00– 12:15 p.m. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

11:15– 12:30 p.m. Snowpiercer

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Into the Whoniverse: A Doctor Who Panel

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Executive producers Robert Kirkman (Invincible), Vivienne Medrano (Hazbin Hotel), Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Kyle Hunter (Sausage Party: Foodtopia) talk about their respective Prime Video series.

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. Jim Lee and Friends

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Solar Opposites

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Like a Dragon: Yakuza

2:45 – 3:45 p.m. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon —The Book of Carol

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski and Kevin Feige

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. The Great North

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Bob’s Burgers

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Collider’s Directors on Directing

5:15 – 6:15 p.m. 20th Century Studios: Alien: Romulus

5:45 – 6:45 p.m. Dexter: Original Sin

8:15 – 9:15 p.m. Harley Quinn & Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Panel

Saturday, July 27

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. My Adventures with Superman Screening Presentation and Panel

11:15– 12:15 p.m. Everybody Still Hates Chris

11:15 – 12:15 p.m. Superman & Lois Special Video Presentation and Q&A

12:00 – 12:45 p.m. The Simpsons

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Abbott Elementary Class in Session

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Unleashed

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. American Dad!

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. The Rookie

1:45 – 3:15 p.m. The Star Trek Universe

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. Family Guy

2:45 – 3:45 p.m. Batman: Caped Crusader

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. Critical Role: Fireside Chat and Cast Q&A

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tracker

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Silo

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. The Penguin Panel

5:00 – 6:15 p.m. Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Marvel Studios panel with Kevin Feige on the future of the cinematic universe

6:45 – 7:45 p.m. From

7:30 – 9:00 p.m. A Panel with Kevin Smith

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. A Celebration of Hazbin Hotel, Hosted by Hot Topic

Image: SDCC.