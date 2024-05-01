Languagesx
New Batman: Arkham's Shadow comes to Meta Quest 3

New Batman: Arkham’s Shadow comes to Meta Quest 3

Batman's looming shadow in an alleyway full of rats
  • New Batman Arkham game exclusive to Meta Quest 3 VR headset.
  • Developed by Camouflaj and Oculus Studios in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Comics.
  • Expected cinematic trailer reveal during Summer Game Fest 2024.

Batman: Arkham’s Shadow, the latest adventure in the decade-old Batman: Arkham series, comes to the Meta Quest 3 VR headset in late 2024, according to an official post from the device maker.

“Evil stalks the streets. Gotham City is in danger. And you’re the only one who can save it,” says the Oculus tagline. The game will be exclusive to Meta Quest. A cinematic trailer is expected on June 7 at 5 p.m. EDT during Summer Game Fest 2024. Batman:” Arkham’s Shadow is developed by Camouflaj and Oculus Studios in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Comics.

Batman: Arkham’s next quest is VR-only

The Arkham series of Batman video games are among the best gaming takes on the Dark Knight. Going back to 2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylym by Rocksteady Games, the series charts the descent of the Joker and Batman’s relationship from the confines of Arkham Asylum to the sprawling streets of Gotham in the later takes in the game.

Arkham Shadow’s announcement trailer contains a lot of visual clues, such as an onslaught of rodents and a particular mask in the gutter.

This would point to a Batman villain synonymous with the vermin who stalk the streets and the prison cells of Blackgate. Otis Flannegan, the Ratcatcher. Returning to the Arkham Trilogy you can solve the riddle: “The Ratcatcher needed more than just his charm to lead his army,” by finding Flanegan’s mask and gloves in a ventilation shaft.

“He’s able to do as much damage within prison as outside, using his loyal pets to relay messages and transport materials inside the maze of ventilation ducts that wind throughout the giant prison,” say his case notes, which can be found in the original Arkham game.

Nothing official has been released about the villain, save the video announcement with the caped crusader navigating the night air in first person.

Batman: Arkham VR, released in 2017, was the previous VR take on Bruce Wayne’s vigilante persona, so this is our first return to this setting in some time.

It remains to be seen if the Ratcatcher will be the starring villain of the gaming set piece, but all of the clues point to a battle with the rodents in the gloomy Gotham night in VR via Meta Quest 3.

Warner Bros will be hoping that this take on the DC universe will be better received in the wake of the roaring garbage fire that was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. As we reported, the game forced Sony to issue refunds for the supposed AAA title.

