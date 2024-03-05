Sony ‘issues refunds’ for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

There have been reports that Sony has given full refunds for the first high-profile game since Cyberpunk 2077. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which holds an AAA rating, received mixed reviews upon its release in January, with some players complaining about game-breaking issues and a low player count.

Rocksteady Studios’ most recent release is a continuation of the Batman: Arkham franchise, taking place five years after 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. In an earnings discussion, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels informed analysts that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League did not meet the firm’s anticipated sales figures, noting that its Steam player count was surpassed by their nine-year-old game Batman: Arkham Knight.

Playstation has started Refunding Suicide Squad pic.twitter.com/g2ylR9Jjrf — PC_Focus 🔴🏴‍☠️ (@PC_Focus_) March 4, 2024

As a result, a Reddit user was reportedly issued a refund upon request for the Suicide Squad game, although the post and a Twitter discussion about it appear to have been deleted.

The player said that they managed to secure a refund for the game, even with Sony’s stringent refund policy in place. Sony allegedly honored the request and processed the full refund, potentially causing others to do the same.

The user, identified as Tris, explained that they contacted PlayStation’s customer service via the live chat on their website, providing details about the problems disrupting their gameplay. They said: “Once I did that, I was told my case would be sent to a specialist team and would be updated via email in a few days.” After a review, PlayStation reportedly processed a refund for the purchase.

Within the Reddit thread, some users confirmed receiving refunds, whereas others reported their requests were declined, indicating that refunds are granted or denied on an individual basis.

How many people are playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

According to publicly accessible data, there has been a consistent decline in the Steam player count for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League over the month. The game’s daily peak of concurrent players dropped from approximately 13,500 at launch to an average of 2,109 by March 5.

On top of this, due to technical problems affecting the game, Rocksteady Studios delayed the release of Joker as a playable character from the originally scheduled March 8 to March 28. The developer said it was committed to addressing the various stability and multiplayer glitches that are causing gameplay issues, so that all players have the best experience with the upcoming update.

