Cyberpunk devs promise new patch to sort out most common remaining issues

Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to large patches. Ever since i9ts botched launch back in the day, the devs at CD Projekt Red have not left the poor thing alone, constantly working away in the background to make it the game that was promised all those years ago. And a fine job they have done of it too. Indeed, the Phantom Liberty DLC sold over two million copies before the end of the year alone.

But with each new patch obviously comes new bugs – that is the nature of the beast unfortunately and when version 2.0 dropped, just ahead of Phantom Liberty, it introduced a few new creepy crawlies into the code that now need squashing.

Fortunately a post on X today shows they are on it. The official Cyberpunk 2077 posted earlier, “We are aiming to have a new patch for #Cyberpunk2077 out sometime next week. It will tackle the most common issues reported by players, including finisher animations.

Stay tuned for more info coming after the weekend.”

There were no further details unveiled but the issue with finishing moves seems to be fixed as the account also added a nodding dog gif when a commenter asked if we were to get the full array of finishing moves back.

Earlier this week CDPR confirmed that work was to begin on the next game in the universe of its other huge franchise, The Witcher with the studio hoping to have over 400 people working on it by the middle of the year. We can’t imagine finding staff will be too difficult at the moment as all the other companies are slashing their own workforces in mass layoffs, despite making millions in profits each year.

Work on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is also at the drawing board stage.