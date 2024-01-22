Follow-up to The Witcher 3 will be in development this year

Buoyed by the recent success (finally) of Cyberpunk 2077 after its shaky start in 2020, CD Projekt Red’s metaphorical stock has once again risen sharply. After the success of the amazing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the bad press that was piled on the Publisher and studio in the wake of the disastrous Cyberpunk launch must have weighed heavy on many gamer’s favorite studio.

Fast forward just a few years and Cyberpunk 2077, constantly patched, reworked, and now in v2.0 with some great DLC to boot has restored faith in the Polish company. Now that parity has been restored to the universe, news is coming out that CDPR’s next game is readying itself for the pipeline in 2024.

According to a report in Reuters production on the new title – at this stage ‘Polaris’ is hoped to get underway during this year.

Joint CEO Adam Badowski told Reuters that, “We’d like to have around 400 people working on the project by the middle of the year.”

‘Polaris’ is a new trilogy that expands The Witcher universe, which has also been popularized further with three seasons of a live-action TV show on streaming giant Netflix.

Realistically we can’t expect to see anything of ‘Polaris’, or the much-vaunted Cyberpunk sequel which is still only on the drawing board, probably until late 2026 at the earliest. Of course, CD Project Red has sold over 75 million copies of Witcher games and managed a not unsubstantial 2 million of the Cyberpunk DLC Phantom Liberty at the end of 2023, so it is unlikely that the pressure to get a game out is great.

People are still playing The Witcher 3 today, so it is exciting to think that these games in development now could still be a part of gamers’ lives deep into the 2030s.

Featured Image: CDPR