As bugs go Suicide Squad’s game-breaking launch bug is spectacular

It is no industry secret that Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is in for a rocky ride. A refusal to send out review copies to major games industry players is not usually a sign of confidence that a publisher is on to the next thing. We had it as one to watch at the end of the year, but we didn’t think it would be for all the wrong reasons.

Next also broke this morning that the PC version has had Denuvo DRM added at the last second but all this pales into insignificance if you have actually bought the game, paid extra to play it early, downloaded it, and then loaded it to find you have already completed the campaign before even going through the opening menu screens.

Needless to say, the game has been immediately pulled and keyboards will be tap-tapping trying to get it sorted out.

Rocksteady’s X account was quick to post, “We will be performing maintenance on the game servers. During this time the game will be unavailableWe’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion.

To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers. During this time the game will be unavailable. We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information. We apologize for the inconvenience..”

Unfortunately “during this time” is during the time people had paid for early access to the game.

The internet was obviously less than understanding – TheStebe posted somewhat sarcastically, “I’m surprised no reviewer mentioned this bug………….”

Other comments included, “That 100 early access I paid for was just pulled right from under me while I was playing the first mission. I was playing single player why should server access matter that’s insane I’m really hyped about this game but that’s wild.”

We will have to see if Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League breaks free of its negative shackles with gamers and not just the media, but as starts go….