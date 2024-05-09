Languagesx
Sonic Rumble: Sega battle-royale game is coming soon

Sonic the Hedgehog and other characters from the franchise all running forward towards an iconic gold ring in the foreground.
Sonic Rumble, a mobile battle royale, is set to launch in winter 2024.

Announced yesterday by Sega, a new Sonic the Hedgehog battle royale-style game is coming. The game, titled Sonic Rumble, will be coming to mobile devices – iOS and Android – this winter.

This official announcement seems to confirm a leak from late March that showed a Japanese game called “Sonic Toys Party”.

Players will take control of characters from the classic series, from Sonic and his friends to lesser-known characters like Vector the Crocodile, and compete in 32-player obstacle course style levels to earn Rings, which can be spent on cosmetics.

The game is being developed by Rovio, the game studio behind Angry Birds. Sony acquired them last year for $775 million, so it makes sense to see this being headed up by the Finnish company.

How is the market for Fall Guys clones?

Levels in the game appear to be an amalgamation of classic sonic style with obstacle courses like those from Mediatonic’s pandemic smash hit Fall Guys. The themed levels will see players racing to the finish line in a fast-paced 32-player free-for-all.

Despite peaking in late 2020 and declining steeply as the charm wore off, Epic Games has continued to support Fall Guys, even going so far as to add a Fall Guys section to Fortnite.

Also announced earlier this year was a more gritty take on the obstacle course formula with DeathSprint66, which could shape up into a darker and more ‘blood sport’ take on the genre.

When will Sonic Rumble be released?

There is no specific date yet, but the planned winter 2024 release date plays well into the cultural swing of Sonic. Several new Sonic Lego sets have been announced for August 1, and the third Sonic The Hedgehog movie will be coming to cinemas on December 24.

As a bonus, fans based in the United States can get in on the Sonic action early, as Sega announced a closed beta test for 5 pm PT May 24 to 8 pm PT May 26. Interested gamers can apply via the Sonic Rumble website – registrations close May 19.

Featured image credit: Sega/Rovio

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK.

