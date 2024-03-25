Subscribe
Home Leaked gameplay trailer reveals Sega’s next title: Sonic Toys Party

Leaked gameplay trailer reveals Sega’s next title: Sonic Toys Party

Sega’s next title will be a new Sonic game titled Sonic Toys Party – a free-to-play mobile game with Fall Guys like gameplay for both iOS and Android, according to leaked footage.

The game is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2024 and will include a list of popular franchise characters including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Metal Sonic, Amy, and Eggman.

After Sega released Sonic Superstars last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installation into the popular Sonic franchise. Following online speculation, rumors have been put to bed as a leaked gameplay trailer shows the latest entry to the series.

Sonic Toys Party is expected to be released for iOS and Android, followed by a release for all other platforms.

What does the leaked trailer tell us about Sonic Toys party game?

The leaked Japanese trailer showcases a lot of the gameplay mechanics in Sonic Toys Party, particularly how the game has been developed for mobile devices, with fast-paced gameplay and various modes and stages to play.

Despite drawing instant comparisons to Mediatonic’s popular title Fall Guys, Sonic Toys Party appears to be played at a faster pace. There is also the inclusion of classic Sonic features, such as collecting gold rings for speed boosts, homing attacks, and racing for the finish line.

The game will also feature character designs that blend classic with modern – all of which are inspired by the Sonic and Friends franchise. Meaning, players can select their favorites from Sonic, Tails, Shadow, and Knuckles. All of which are fitted with classic voice lines to boost the experience.

Sonic Toys Party will also be a free game with the option of a Battle Pass system – including both free and paid-tier systems. The premium system includes options to purchase hats, shoes, outfits, etc to customize your character how you wish.

The trailer – first revealed by YouTuber The Sonic Show – had some comments on the roughness of the visuals. However, the leaked gameplay was from an early development of the game and was almost a year old.

The levels included in Sonic Toys Party include: Green Hill, Chemical Plant, Wave Ocean, a Lava Zone, and another maze-like level.

Although this leaked footage shows a lot of exciting elements, Sega has yet to verify any of the footage. However, the game is expected to launch later this year so we can all find out for ourselves then.

Featured Image: Flickr

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags

Related News

An AI-generated image of the landmarks of Japan made out of crafting materials.
How to make Japan in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally
An AI generated image of the Grim Reaper making origami models.
How to make Death in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally
Leaked gameplay trailer reveals Sega’s next title: Sonic Toys Party
Cameron Macpherson
A screenshot of an archer in Dragon's Dogma 2
How to level fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Paul McNally
A screenshot from Dragon's Dogma 2
What is the Max level in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An AI-generated image of the landmarks of Japan made out of crafting materials.
Gaming

How to make Japan in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally23 mins

Japan is super popular in culture at the moment, from the excellent Shogun TV series to Godzilla, Tokyo Vice, Rise of the Ronin, and Ghost of Tsushima, we don’t seem...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.