Leaked gameplay trailer reveals Sega’s next title: Sonic Toys Party

Sega’s next title will be a new Sonic game titled Sonic Toys Party – a free-to-play mobile game with Fall Guys like gameplay for both iOS and Android, according to leaked footage.

The game is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2024 and will include a list of popular franchise characters including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Metal Sonic, Amy, and Eggman.

After Sega released Sonic Superstars last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installation into the popular Sonic franchise. Following online speculation, rumors have been put to bed as a leaked gameplay trailer shows the latest entry to the series.

Sonic Toys Party is expected to be released for iOS and Android, followed by a release for all other platforms.

What does the leaked trailer tell us about Sonic Toys party game?

New Sonic game leak – Sonic Toys Party official trailer. #SonicTheHedgehog #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/1fb660oZfi — Sonic the Hedgehog News, Media, & Updates (@SoaHCity) March 24, 2024

The leaked Japanese trailer showcases a lot of the gameplay mechanics in Sonic Toys Party, particularly how the game has been developed for mobile devices, with fast-paced gameplay and various modes and stages to play.

Despite drawing instant comparisons to Mediatonic’s popular title Fall Guys, Sonic Toys Party appears to be played at a faster pace. There is also the inclusion of classic Sonic features, such as collecting gold rings for speed boosts, homing attacks, and racing for the finish line.

The game will also feature character designs that blend classic with modern – all of which are inspired by the Sonic and Friends franchise. Meaning, players can select their favorites from Sonic, Tails, Shadow, and Knuckles. All of which are fitted with classic voice lines to boost the experience.

Sonic Toys Party will also be a free game with the option of a Battle Pass system – including both free and paid-tier systems. The premium system includes options to purchase hats, shoes, outfits, etc to customize your character how you wish.

The trailer – first revealed by YouTuber The Sonic Show – had some comments on the roughness of the visuals. However, the leaked gameplay was from an early development of the game and was almost a year old.

The levels included in Sonic Toys Party include: Green Hill, Chemical Plant, Wave Ocean, a Lava Zone, and another maze-like level.

Although this leaked footage shows a lot of exciting elements, Sega has yet to verify any of the footage. However, the game is expected to launch later this year so we can all find out for ourselves then.

Featured Image: Flickr