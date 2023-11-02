Apple Arcade sees Sonic Dream Team is a new 3D platformer exclusive

Sonic Dream Team will be landing exclusively on Apple Arcade on December 5, according to an Oct. 2 IGN report.

The upcoming game promises a fresh twist, integrating elements from Sega’s beloved NiGHTS series into the Sonic universe. The core storyline revolves around Dr. Eggman, Sonic’s long-time adversary, who stumbles upon The Reverie, an enigmatic device steeped in antiquity.

This powerful artifact can turn dreams into tangible realities. For Eggman, his ambitious dreams of reigning supreme over the world now seem within reach.

With the world morphed into a dream-like state, Sonic and his team must act swiftly to prevent Eggman’s eccentric and possibly calamitous dreams from materializing.

Fans can sneak a peek at what’s in store by viewing the just-released surprise announcement trailer for Sonic Dream Team — here.

Sonic Dream Team offers players an immersive experience, allowing them to commandeer and take control of a host of characters, including the iconic Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. The game also sees the return of Cream, who hasn’t graced our screens in several years, alongside Rouge.

Each character boasts individual abilities tailored to three distinctive movement modes. These features will prove crucial as players navigate the intricacies of 12 levels spread across four otherworldly dream realms.

These dream worlds are replete with environments that play tricks on the mind, from gravity alterations to wall-running capabilities. Furthermore, each dream realm culminates in a boss battle that challenges players’ proficiency in the different movement types.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue is a novel character named Ariem. Representing the zodiac sign Aries, this ram figure is easily recognizable with a moon tattoo gracing her forehead. Her role in aiding Sonic and his crew remains a mystery, but her introduction certainly adds to the game’s allure.

Notably, Sonic Dream Team isn’t Sega’s initial foray into the Apple Arcade world. It follows in the footsteps of Sonic Racing and Sonic Dash+, making it the third Sonic-themed game on the platform. Additionally, Sega has expanded its Apple Arcade offerings with Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go and Football Manager 2023.

What sets Sonic Dream Team apart is its innovative integration of mobile and cross-platform gameplay. This integration ensures that fans aren’t limited to enjoying the game on their iPhones and iPads. They can also immerse themselves in the Sonic universe on broader screens, whether they want to use a Mac or Apple TV.

Featured Image Credit: From the Apple Store; Sonic Dream 3D; Thank you!