Fortnite Fall Guys leak teases what will be in Epic’s next big collaboration

Epic Games is lining up a collaboration with, er Epic Games as it seemingly prepares to bring two of its hit games together in the world of the all-conquering Battle Royale.

Having already introduced Lego Fortnite and Fortnite Festival alongside its main course, news is rife that the once massive, but has definitely waned a lot, Fall Guys is to come to the Island in an epic (excuse the pun) mashup that could bring a dollop of mayhem and fun with it.

Fortnite leakers are understandably all over this and mainline source of information iFireMonkey has posted on X via some of his contacts some of the things we can expect to see. It is only a leak, so you know, pinch of salt, but it is rare that iFireMonkey puts his name to anything without being pretty sure. The best Fortnite leakers have reputations to maintain of course.

The post on X reads:

“Fall Guys x Fortnite Info VIA Wensoing + Loolo_WRLD

There will be a minigame in Battle Royale

It will be a Fall Guys Obstacle Course

The Course has checkpoints

To teleport to the minigame you will have to go to specific locations on the map

There are files relating to Pegwins chasing you around, which is speculated to be the “supply drop” for the collab.

| Extra Info VIA me >:) |

There will be quests with rewards

Event is codenamed “Beanstalk”

So from that it would seem that Fall Guys is not going to be its own mode as per Lego Fortnite, but rather tucked away in a corner somewhere where you can go and take in a bit of Fall Guys madness as a break from all the building and sniping which is interesting.

This may be a way for Epic to weigh up how popular Fall Guys can still be a few years after its popular launch.

The multiplayer minigame-fest launched in August 2020 and was made popular by the huge number of streamers who picked up on the obstacle-course-based Battle Royale.

Meanwhile, Fortnite’s add-ons continue to flood in with the expected arrival of Star Wars in time for May 4th whereas Billie Eilish is now on the Main Stage in Fortnite Festival.