Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Fortnite Fall Guys leak teases what will be in Epic’s next big collaboration

Fortnite Fall Guys leak teases what will be in Epic’s next big collaboration

An image of the characters from Fall Guys.

Epic Games is lining up a collaboration with, er Epic Games as it seemingly prepares to bring two of its hit games together in the world of the all-conquering Battle Royale.

Having already introduced Lego Fortnite and Fortnite Festival alongside its main course, news is rife that the once massive, but has definitely waned a lot, Fall Guys is to come to the Island in an epic (excuse the pun) mashup that could bring a dollop of mayhem and fun with it.

Fortnite leakers are understandably all over this and mainline source of information iFireMonkey has posted on X via some of his contacts some of the things we can expect to see. It is only a leak, so you know, pinch of salt, but it is rare that iFireMonkey puts his name to anything without being pretty sure. The best Fortnite leakers have reputations to maintain of course.

The post on X reads:

“Fall Guys x Fortnite Info VIA Wensoing + Loolo_WRLD

  • There will be a minigame in Battle Royale
  • It will be a Fall Guys Obstacle Course
  • The Course has checkpoints
  • To teleport to the minigame you will have to go to specific locations on the map

There are files relating to Pegwins chasing you around, which is speculated to be the “supply drop” for the collab.

| Extra Info VIA me >:) |
There will be quests with rewards
Event is codenamed “Beanstalk”

So from that it would seem that Fall Guys is not going to be its own mode as per Lego Fortnite, but rather tucked away in a corner somewhere where you can go and take in a bit of Fall Guys madness as a break from all the building and sniping which is interesting.

This may be a way for Epic to weigh up how popular Fall Guys can still be a few years after its popular launch.

The multiplayer minigame-fest launched in August 2020 and was made popular by the huge number of streamers who picked up on the obstacle-course-based Battle Royale.

Meanwhile, Fortnite’s add-ons continue to flood in with the expected arrival of Star Wars in time for May 4th whereas Billie Eilish is now on the Main Stage in Fortnite Festival.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of the characters from Fall Guys.
Fortnite Fall Guys leak teases what will be in Epic’s next big collaboration
Paul McNally
An image of three characters in Dragon's Dogma 2
Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch – Capcom tones down its deadly disease in update
Paul McNally
The Marvel Rivals announcement image
Marvel Rivals – Release date speculation, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
The heroes of Stellar Blade are seen in profile aboard a space vessel which is cast in an eerie green haze. The hero, Eve, is standing.
Stellar Blade reviews roundup: Critics love the gameplay and action, but not the story
Owen Good
Final 'Master of Fate' 1.5 update released for Lords of the Fallen. An armored warrior wielding a shield and sword faces off against a monstrous, towering beast with multiple skeletal heads and sharp limbs, in a dark and desolate battlefield reminiscent of a ruined city. The setting evokes a grim fantasy world where magic and medieval combat merge, highlighted by the warrior's glowing blue magical energy confronting the imposing creature.
Final ‘Master of Fate’ 1.5 update released for Lords of the Fallen
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of the characters from Fall Guys.
Gaming

Fortnite Fall Guys leak teases what will be in Epic’s next big collaboration
Paul McNally18 mins

Epic Games is lining up a collaboration with, er Epic Games as it seemingly prepares to bring two of its hit games together in the world of the all-conquering Battle...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.