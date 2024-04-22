Fortnite Festival confirms Billie Eilish as headline act, rumors true after all

Recently we covered a Fortnite leaked roadmap for the rest of 2024 that featured Billie Eilish as one of the forthcoming headline acts in Fortnite Festival. At the time the leak was just that, a leak that you should take with a pinch of salt, but we also pointed out that if there was any truth to the rumors it would need to be announced soon as the new Festival headliner was due to be unveiled.

Guess what, Billie Eilish has just posted that she is to headline Fortnite Festival on on 23rd April – er yes that is tomorrow.

The official Fortnite account immediately reposted Bille’s post on X and now we have just a short period of time to get ready and get our Festival Pass in order to be ready for her arrival.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

Eilish fans were immediately delighted with the news with many responding with comments such as, “Buying it as soon as its Up” and “Skin looks fire I’m definitely getting this.”

indeed there was plenty of positivity for the Billie Eilish skin which you can see above with people saying they though it was one of the best skins to date.

Regarding the rest of the roadmap, we are still going to say that you probably need to take the other things unveiled in the leaked roadmap with the same pinch of salt, but more inclined to say now if they do not appear it will be because of changed plans, rather than a fake leak.

Billie Eilish’’s arrival in Fortnite coincides with the announcement of her new album which is due to land on May 17th so the timing is perfect for all concerned.

Meanwhile, a further big tease for Fortnite earlier today when it was revealed that farming, amongst a host of other things may well be coming to Lego Fortnite before too long – you can read all about that right here too.